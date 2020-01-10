Community education
Show up for show dog training
Do you own a dog that has the potential to be a show dog?
Take that beautiful pup to the next level with a dog handling class. Your four-legged friend will learn about AKC conformation with an emphasis on proper gaiting and ring presentation.
Columbia Gorge Community College is now offering the non-credit class “Dog Handling.” The class meets every Wednesday from Jan. 22 to Feb. 26 at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center’s drill classroom from 7 to 8 p.m. Cost is $69.
Ready for the New Year?
Set yourself up for success in 2020 with a clear vision of the future and top-level goals that are focused and inspire you and your team to take action. Walk away with a business road map of where you are today and where you want to be by the end of 2020.
Columbia Gorge Community College is offering “Ready, Set Goals for the New Year,” a non-credit class through Community Education. This class is taught by executive coach Dana Meyer. Class is Jan. 16 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Hood River-Indian Creek Campus. Cost is $99.
Aspiring mobile phone photographers wanted
Are you using your phone camera to its full potential?
Learn how to take higher-quality images with a smartphone and edit like a pro with iPhone apps in just two days. Get higher quality images that can be used in social media feeds or on your own website. You will also learn to make short films. The class is taught by award-winning photographer Sean O’Connor.
Columbia Gorge Community College is offering the non-credit class “Phone and Tablet Photography & Video” on Jan. 17 and 18 at the college’s The Dalles campus, 9 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $75.
To register for any of the classes above, or for more information, visit cgcc.edu/community-ed or call 541-506-6011.
