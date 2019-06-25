North Bonneville celebrates with the 15th Annual Gorge Days Festival July 4-6 at North Bonneville City Park in the Columbia River Gorge.
Parking and entry is free. Events include the Best Car Show by a Dam, vendor’s market, children’s activities, and hours of live music featuring PNW bands Dedset, Idle Poets, The Alliance, and Raeann Phillips.
Many vendors and other activities are cash only; some as suggested donations, and proceeds go to various causes within the community. Mainly grass seating, feel free to bring a blanket or chair. No outside alcohol or glass containers.
Proceeds go to non-profit organizations.
To learn more, check out the official Gorge Days Website at www.northbonnevillegorgedays.net or contact Deanna Syron by email at gorgedaysfestival@gmail.com.
