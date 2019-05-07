Cascade Singers’ spring concert has been rescheduled from early June to June 15 and 16. “Compositori Femminili: A Global Celebration of Female Composers” will be presented Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 West 10th St., The Dalles. The concert features women’s contributions to the musical scene, from Hildegard of Bingen in the Middle Ages to contemporary composers and arrangers. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.