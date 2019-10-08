Zion Lutheran Church (101 W. 10th St.) in The Dalles is hosting a 4 p.m. concert Sunday, Oct. 20, celebrating the restoration of the Phelps – d’Autremont Pipe Organ at the church. Over the past year, the church and the community of The Dalles raised over $11k to fully restore the pipe organ to new condition.
Performances will be heard from guest organist Heidi Kohne, The Dalles pianist Barbara Haren and current Zion Lutheran Church organist Garry Estep.
Kohne is an officer of the American Guild of Organists chapter in Portland. State and municipal dignitaries will also be in attendance. A reception will follow the concert in the newly renovated Sawyer Fellowship Hall.
Admission is free, and there is a “quiet room” available for small children.
The Phelps – d’Autremont pipe organ, the newest of five well-maintained pipe organs in The Dalles, boasts 23 ranks (sets of pipes) with a total of 1,136 pipes. The console has two keyboards, full pedal board, and 18 stops.
The pipes, wind chests, and console were designed and constructed by Lawrence Phelps and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania, and installed by D’Autrey Organ Builders of Portland. Manufacture started in 1973 and was completed in 1976.
Restoration work, performed by internationally-known pipe organ craftsman Frans Bosman of Mosier, included adjustment of console key and pedalboard electronics; removal, cleaning, and replacement, tuning and voicing of all pipes; adjustment, cleaning, and lubrication of all wind chests, mechanisms, and motors; and replacement of stop draw knobs, including allowance for expansion of the pipe organ.
For more information contact Garry Estep at estepgarry@gmail.com.
