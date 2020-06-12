PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
CREA Executive Committee Meeting, June 19th, 10:00 am - Noon, Gilliam County Courthouse, Condon Or. Major topic: Adoption of FY 20/21 budget.
See www.community-renewables.org for more information and updates.
