“The Rhythm of the Dalles,” or “Ritmos de The Dalles,” is planned 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Chenowith Elementary, 922 Chenowith Loop Rd.
Designed to bring together community members from different ethnic backgrounds to “share our similarities, celebrate our differences.”
The event will feature food, music, art, dance, face painting, books, tacos, drawing and a free flower for every mother.
The Ballet Papalotl will teach how to dance traditional Hispanic/Latin dances, with music by Freddy y sus telcados.
The event is organized by Corin Parker, music specialist at Chenowith, and brought with support from SD 21, Columbia Gorge ESD, The Dalles-Wasco County Public Library, and Arts in Education of the Gorge.
