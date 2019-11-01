Two community input meetings are set for Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Wednesday, Nov. 13, to gather information from the public regarding the qualities of the next superintendent of School District 21.
The meeting is open to anyone who wishes to provide input.
The Nov. 6 meeting is from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School commons, 1100 E. 12th St. The Nov. 13 meeting, also 5:30-7 p.m., is at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center dining room, 1112 W. 9th St.
North Wasco County School District 21 Superintendent Candy Armstrong is retiring next June. The school board hired an executive search firm, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, to assist them in selecting candidates for the board to interview.
A new superintendent is expected to be hired next spring.
For those unable to attend the community meetings, an online survey will be available on the D21 website, www.nwasco.k12.or.us, starting Nov. 6.
