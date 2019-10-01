Oregon DMV is changing its office hours on Wednesdays by moving opening time from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting Oct. 16. Closing time will remain 5 p.m. Business hours for other days will remain unchanged.
Most of Oregon’s 60 DMV offices open at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Wednesdays; The Dalles office is currently open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
DMV needs additional time Wednesday mornings for staff training and other work, according to a press release from the agency. This weekly time slot is vital to keeping staff informed of changes to policies and procedures, back-office work, and training for the new computer system going live next July.
The goal is to ensure success of the second part of DMV’s computer system upgrade.
