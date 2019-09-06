An Early Childhood screening will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at the Early Childhood Center, 1717 W. 10th St., The Dalles.
The screening will be held by the Colombia Gorge Education Service District’s Early Intervention and Early Childhood Special Education programs.
The screening is for any child who resides in Wasco County, birth to five years old, who is suspected of having delays or disabilities in any of the following areas: Gross motor (walking, running, jumping); fine motor (eye hand coordination etc.); social skills (interaction with others, play skills); self help (eating, dressing toileting); cognitive (thinking skills); or communication/hearing (understanding what is said, talking.)
The screening is free, and parents are welcome to bring their child at any time during the screening hours. For more information, call 541-296-1478.
