The annual Easter Egg Scramble is Saturday, 11 a.m., at the Lewis and Clark Festival Park, downtown The Dalles at First and Union streets. The new Columbia Gorge Toyota partners with Bicoastal Media to produce this long-time community event, also presented by A Kidz Dental Zone, Cascade Square Merchants, Casa El Mirador and Columbia Gorge Affordable Homes.
The Easter Bunny will signal the start of the scramble for ages 1-2, who will hunt for their Easter treasures in their own separate area. Then kids in age brackets up to 10 will take their turn with separate times and areas.
The Tooth Fairy from A Kidz Dental Zone will be also be handing out goodie bags for the kids.
Grocery Outlet, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Northern Wasco PUD, Fred Meyer, A & E Heating and Air, Canton Wok, Debra Klaviter-Farmers Insurance, Akita Chiropractic and Jacobs are helping the Easter Bunny bring the candy and prizes.
