Scot and Rebecca at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Feb. 17: Scot and Rebecca (folk-rock), 6-8 p.m.
Feb. 24: Fields of May, 6-8 p.m.
March 2: Chris Baron, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Black History Month celebrated
Coming up at the Hood River Library:
Feb. 19: Hum along with Aretha Franklin’s classics and make an African Kente cloth, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 26: Listen to lively, danceable African music while creating your own African mask, 5:30 p.m.
Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Reynolds-Drake Duo at White Buffalo Feb. 20
On Thursday, Feb. 20, 6-8 p.m., singer-songwriter Mark Reynolds (guitar, mandolin) and Jim Drake (mandolin, guitar) return to the White Buffalo for an evening of original songs, deep folk blues and eclectic rock and jazz covers. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Alasdair Fraser, Natalie Haas return Feb. 20
Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and California cellist Natalie Haas bring cutting-edge explorations of Scottish and global music to the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. With a concert and recording career spanning over 30 years, Alasdair Fraser’s long list of awards include performances on top movie soundtracks such as “Last of the Mohicans” and “Titanic.” In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame. Natalie Haas, a graduate of the Juilliard School of Music, is one of the most sought-after cellists in traditional music today. She has performed and recorded with Mark O’Connor, Natalie MacMaster, and Irish supergroup Solas. Tickets are $25 general admission, available at Columbia Center for the Arts and Waucoma Bookstore. Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap Feb. 21
Friday, Feb. 21: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one man band, soft rock)
Sunday, Feb. 23: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Keeping the Beat’ Music Improvisation Feb. 21
Join musicians Hasan Bakr (percussion) and Robbi Kumalo (vocal, storytelling, folk/jazz songwriter) for an evening of joyous sounds with body, mind, voice, drums and song on Friday, Feb. 21, starting at 7 p.m. at Gorge Community Music. Join the GCM Drum Circle and other special guests for multi-cultural conversation and dynamic performance art. Suggested donation $10. Gorge Community Music, 410 E. 2nd St. The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.
Community Sings II opens Feb. 21
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents the Voci Choir and Audience Singalong at the Wy’East Performing Arts Performing Arts Center on Friday, Feb. 21 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Feb. 23 (2 p.m.) Concert features the CGOA Voci Choir, Canticum, Hood River Valley Chamber Singers, CGOA Youth Choir, GALS (Gorge A Cappella Lady Singers), plus the CGCC Choral Union. Free admission, donations gladly accepted. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River; 541-354-1548.
Alonzo Garbanzo at Trillium Feb. 22
Catch 6 and 12-string guitar specialist Alonzo Garbanzo at the Trillium Café on Saturday, Feb. 22 for the late show, starting at 9:30 p.m. 21 and over only. No cover charge. Trillium Cafe, 207 Oak St., Hood River; 541-308-0800.
School Boi at Route 30 Feb. 22
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Feb. 21: The New Prohibitions, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: School Boi (local AC/DC cover band), with Smarty Pants, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28: The Growlerz, 7 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Rock Doctors at Zim’s Feb. 22
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 21: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22: The Rock Doctors, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Tuesday Taps and Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Albert Nicholas at Solera Feb. 22
Live music coming at Solera:
Saturday, Feb. 22; Albert Nicholas, 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 28; Ry Mac Band (Soulful Classic Rock), 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Cardboard Armor Workshop Feb. 22
Visit the Hood River Library Makerspace on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to make your own piece of shoulder armor, or pauldron, out of cardboard. Instructor Brooklyn Williams will lead participants through the simple process. Must preregister. Program suitable for children ages 8 and up only. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HR Middle School
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Dr. Erik Steighner, Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at the Hood River Middle School. On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World,” a poem by Alan Hovhaness, and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms. Tickets at door or gorgeorchestra.org: adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10. Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River; 541-386-2114.
History Forum returns in February
The original Wasco County Courthouse (410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles) hosts the Regional History Forum series Saturdays at 1:30 p.m. featuring lectures and presentations from top local and regional historians. Free admission; donations accepted. Saturday, Feb. 22: Finding the Wire Trail: Early Instant Communication in the Gorge (Dave and Helen Wand and Larry McGinnis); Saturday, Feb. 29: Famous Visitors: Guess Who Came to Dinner? (Rodger Nichols).
Jessica Lynne in TD March 10
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Jessica Lynne to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. After moving to the U.S. from Denmark in 2010, Lynne has opened for Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch, Keith Anderson, and Trace Adkins. She has taken top honors in the Washington State Texaco Country Showdown. Her latest Nashville recording “Warning Label” is now being played nationally on country radio. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
