Al & Nolan at Rivertap, The Dalles
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, April 26: Kick-off to Cherry Festival Weekend with Al & Nolan Hare, 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 27: Tracy Klas, 7 to 10 p.m. (Solo artist, big voice, covers)
Sunday, April 28: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Karaoke, dance at The Dalles Eagles
Coming up at The Dalles Eagles Lodge:
Friday, April 26: Burgers, Bingo and Karaoke. Burgers served from 5 to 7 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. followed by Karaoke with Bill Hornibrook. No cover charge; members and guests welcome.
Saturday, April 27: Salsa and Bachata Dance Lessons with Juan Franciscoluna, 7 to 9 p.m. No cover, but donations welcome.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
The Shakin’ Sin Clines at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, April 26: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 27: The Shakin’ Sin Clines with Whit Draper, Don Campbell and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, April 30: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Gorge Winds Concert this Sunday
The Gorge Winds Concert Band’s annual spring concert, “An Afternoon at the Movies,” is Sunday, April 28, 3 p.m., at the Calvary Baptist Church in The Dalles.
Under the direction of Larry Loop, the concert will feature selections from famous movies such as The Greatest Showman, The Sound of Music, Titanic, Les Miserables, The Wizard of Oz and various Disney favorites.
Suggested donation $10. For more information visit www.gorgewindsband.org.
Organ Crawl returns April 28
The seventh biennial Organ Crawl will take place Sunday, April 28. Five organists will present 20-minute programs on five historic pipe organs in The Dalles, starting 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s Landmark Church. The “Crawl” will proceed to United Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, and end at Zion Lutheran Church at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Karl at kjverc@gmail.com.
‘Nunsense,’ ‘Dancing Through the Decades’ benefit shows planned
Plays for Non-Profits presents ‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical’ on May 9, 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Dalles Civic Auditorium and May 25, 7:30 p.m., and 26, 1:30 p.m., at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River.
Tickets $20, or $15 for seniors and students. Proceeds benefit The Next Door, Hood River and Wasco Counties.
‘Broadway Dancing Through the Decades,’ featuring 40 Gorge area dancers, runs May 4, 7:30 p.m., and May 5, 1:30 p.m., at the Columbia Center for Arts in Hood River, and May 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m., and May 19, 1:30 p.m., at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
Tickets $20, or $15 for seniors and students.
Proceeds benefit Columbia Gorge company dancers. Tickets for both shows available at Waucoma Bookstore, Klindt’s Booksellers and www.showtix4u.com.
Airmail Beacons lecture May 10
During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots came to rely on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations. A lecture on the history of airmail beacons in the Columbia River Gorge, featuring Susan Buce, is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Friday, May 10.
Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15;
7 p.m. admission (program only) is $5.
The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Cascade Singers meet Sundays
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s contributions to the musical scene will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2.
The community choir welcomes interested singers of both genders. Choir rehearsals for the June concert take place Sundays, 7 to 9 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, in The Dalles; one-hour work sessions are Thursdays, 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church.
Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for more information.
Ben Larsen Band at The Ruins April 30
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
April 23: Ten30 with Foxgloves.
April 30: Ben Larsen Band with Dallas David Ochoa.
May 3: First Outdoor Show! Coral Creek with The Groove Cabin.
May 7: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.
May 14: Lounge On Fire with Travis Hulett and Kerry Williams.
May 21: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings with Izaak Opatz.
The Ruins will start a new outdoor series called Local Thursdays June through August. Stay tuned!
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine at the Moth Lounge in Hood River
A new local band, Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, will be playing at the Moth Lounge on Thursday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Playing original tunes by Stephanie Tama-Sweet (vocals and guitar), the band features Tim Ortlieb on drums, Markus Norvick on bass and keys, and Chic Preston on guitar.
The Moth Lounge, 105 4th Street, Hood River; 541-387-7600.
