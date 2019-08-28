Run On Sentence at Ruins Aug. 27
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music. Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission, except ticketed show, as indicated.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (Full Band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Igor & The Red Elvises
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Redray Frazier
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
McDougall at Rivertap Aug. 31
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 30: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: McDougall, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 1: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Huggy and the Bears at Zim’s Aug. 31
Friday, Aug. 30: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Huggy and the Bears, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
‘Love Fest’ at Everybody’s Brewing
Beer lovers, and music lovers should check out Everybody’s Local Love Fest, Saturday, Aug. 31, featuring music from the Chicken S#!t Gamblers and guests, from 3-9 p.m. 15 beers and 3 ciders on tap, $10 admission gets a glass and 5 taste tokens. Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Community Choir rehearsals Sept. 12
The annual Columbia Gorge Community Choir Christmas Cantata rehearsals are set for Thursday evenings, beginning on Sept. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on NE Tohomish Street in White Salmon. This year the choir will be conducted by Doug Anderson from Trout Lake and accompanied by his wife, Janet. The choir will be preparing the cantata “Christmas Dreams” by Joseph M. Martin and Heather Sorenson along with several other choral pieces by John Rutter, Gilbert M. Martin, and others. Public performances will be given on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Hood River and Sunday, Dec. 8, in White Salmon. The choir seeks 70 voices and always welcomes new singers to join. New singers are asked to contact Doug to register, or for additional information, at dougdjr2@gmail.com or 509-395-9307.
Open Mic at White Buffalo Aug. 29
August open mic at the White Buffalo is Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign up early, and bring your dancing shoes. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
“Got Your Six” at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m, Logan (guitar), Paul (bass), Tim (keys) and Chris (drums) shake the Gorge’s Blue Barn roadhouse with sizzling rock ‘n roll. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Kiwanis Steak Feed Sept. 5
The Dalles Kiwanis Club hosts its 64th annual Steak Feed the Thursday after Labor Day, this year Sept. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sorosis Park. Adult meals include an eight-ounce sirloin steak, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, dessert and drink for $15. Free meal for children 12 and under features a hot dog, potato chips, drink and ice cream. There will be activities for children and musical entertainment for everyone featuring the Dufur Boys. Tickets are available from Kiwanis members or may be purchased at the Habitat ReStore, 1001 W. 6th St., The Dalles. Tickets also may be purchased in the park Sept. 5.
‘Water Sports in the Gorge’ exhibit at Hood River History Museum
The energy and exhilaration of sport, particularly the conditions typical of water sports, are difficult to capture in a museum setting. Through videos, photographs, and colorful gear, The History Museum in Hood River virtually vibrates with the energy of the Gorge’s water scene. “Water Sports in the Gorge,” explores the Mid-Columbia River water scene as it evolved over the last 40 years. The speeding forms of surfers, kiters, and foilers, and their vibrantly colored equipment are today area hallmarks. In the show, vintage gear is teamed with exciting photographic images, capturing the dynamism of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and all their variations. Adult admission: $5. Mon-Sat. 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.
Catch ‘Kit’ at a venue near you
Guitarist Kit Garoutte plays “Summer Sunsets” every Saturday night through August at Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30: Backwoods Brewing, Carson, Wash., 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6: 301 Gallery, Hood River, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7: Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15: House Concert with Dave Captein (bass) (www.kitgaroutte.com)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., White Salmon, Wash.
Kay Hingson at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. Aug. 28: Kay Hingson, Aug. 30: Center St; Aug. 31: The Rezurectors; Sept. 1: Bart Popenoe. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Aug. 30: P. Barton; Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; (509) 773-3138.
Honey Badgers at Route 30
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Trivia Night, 6:30 - 9:00 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29: House Band 7-9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: The New Prohibitions with Sevren, an evening of Blues, Rock, Folk, R&B and Soul. Plus, The Honey Badgers and Jam Guests, 7-11 p.m. Rt. 30 Bottles, Burgers and Brews, 317 East 2nd Street, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
