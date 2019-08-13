Ragged Coyote at Rivertap Aug. 16
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 16: Ragged Coyote, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Music at Mosier Company
On Saturday, Aug. 24, it’s classic rock from The Ryan McAlexander Band, from 6-9 p.m. Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Aug. 16: McDougall plays the Two-Year Anniversary Party (Aug 16-17); Friday, Aug. 30: P. Barton; Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W. Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; (509) 773-3138.
‘Incontinentals’ at Zim’s Aug. 17
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Aug. 16: Blunami, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 17: The Incontinentals with Doc Doolittle, Silky Mayer, Michael Bard and Larry Bard, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Scot & Rebecca at White Buffalo
Scot Bergeron (guitar, vocals) and Rebecca Stonestreet (bass, percussion) perform a lively and energetic musical mix at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Eddie Corduroy with Hit and Run
at the Blue Barn Aug. 14
On Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 7-9 p.m., it’s Eddie Corduroy (guitar/vocals), Mal Brown (bass) and Chris Mumford (drums) performing original Americana in the style of The Paladins, Eric Clapton and Dick Dale. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Solar Telescope at Discovery Center
Join solar telescope enthusiast Bob Yoesle as he presents a close-up look at our nearest star on Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center in The Dalles. Using special filtered telescopes, Yoesle provides a unique opportunity to safely view the surface of the sun. This event is free, and will be held, weather permitting, on the museum lawn. Museum admission still applies for visitors who wish to see the exhibits. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
‘Bonneville Power, WWII’ lecture Aug. 16
Join Libby Burke on Friday, August 16, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, as she outlines the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II. Historical photos and the rarely-seen color film “Power Builds Ships” highlight the ship building industry during the war and the rise of Pacific Northwest aluminum production. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18; the 7 p.m. program only is $5. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
‘Mother Pearl’ at Griffin House Aug. 25
Mother Pearl (aka Katie Pearlman) is returning to the Griffin House on Sunday, Aug. 25. The singer-songwriter has written songs for the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez and has performed at major music festivals, including Outside Lands and Coachella. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Lyle School Music Department. For tickets and information visit www.thegriffinhouse.com/concerts.
Hatt, Glass, Hillbillies at house concerts
The long-running House Concert series at Paul Blackburn’s house wrap up with two upcoming shows: Sunday, Aug. 18, with “poignant, elegantly funky and haunting” music from duo Max Hatt and Edda Glass, and the “vintage Hawaiian bent” of the Hapa Hillbillies on Thursday, Aug. 22. Music starts at 7 p.m.; suggested donations at the door. Mid Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.
Jamba Marimba at Mt. Hood Winery
Join Mt. Hood Winery on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., as local band Jamba Marimba plays music from Zimbabwe, the Caribbean and other parts of the world. For more than 18 years Jamba Marimba has brought together Gorge musicians to play “an infectiously happy, joyful energy, rhythm and sound.” Free admission. Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River; 541-386-8333.
Music, Trivia Night at Route 30
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Trivia Night.
Thursday, Aug. 15: House Band.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: House Band.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Special Music Event: The Prohibitions.
Contact the venue for showtimes and information.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater Tuesdays
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and friends play Tarwater Tavern on Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd, White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.
Ten30 performs at Ruins Aug. 15
Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Quick & Easy Boys (Rock) with The Hazelnuts
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ten30 (Local Rock)
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Hillstomp (Blues) with Strange Hotels @ The Ruins
Thursday, Aug. 22: Tony Smiley (Loop Ninja)
Saturday, Aug. 24: Grand Royale - A Beastie Boys Tribute (Ticketed Show)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (Full Band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Chic Preston, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (until Sept. 4.)
Friday, Aug. 16: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Pale Ales at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. Aug. 14: Grateful Growlers; Aug. 16: Henry Schifter; Aug. 17: Dave Henehan & friends; Aug. 18: Kerry Williams; Aug. 21: Larry & Raven; Aug. 23: Jess Clemons; Aug. 24: Lesley Saunders; Aug. 25: Sharkey; Aug. 28: Kay Hingson, Aug. 30: Center St; Aug. 31: The Rezurectors; Sept. 1: Bart Popenoe. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Entertainment listing deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, submissions run as space allows. Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
