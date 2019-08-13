Irish band Bridgid’s Cross played an upbeat set of fiddle tunes and sea shanties last week at Hood River’s Farmers Market. Coming up Aug. 17: JennyLee; Aug. 24, Megar Alder; Aug. 31, Joshua Cox. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with local vendors and kids activities, at 5th and Columbia Streets in downtown Hood River.