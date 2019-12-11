Underwood Jazz Society play The Dalles, Bingen
Catch Mike Stillman and the Underwood Jazz Society at a venue near you. Underwood Jazz Society features Gorge area jazz musicians on saxophone, guitar, vocals and more. Bring your dancing shoes.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, Last Stop Saloon, The Dalles, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13, Society Hotel, Bingen, Wash., 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20, Society Hotel, Bingen, Wash., 5:30 p.m.
Mark Reynolds Band at White Buffalo Dec. 12
The Mark Reynolds Band returns to the White Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6-8 p.m. Inspired by the deep folk-blues heard over the airwaves of rural Wasco County, guitarist Mark Reynolds writes heartfelt and captivating songs at home in any genre. With Jim Drake on mandolin and Steve Alford on drums, the band explores slide guitar homages to Woody Guthrie, bluegrass-tinged instrumentals, and lost rock gems from the British Invasion era. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Jester Comedy Tour’ at Sedition Dec. 12
A Joker and Jester Comedy Tour featuring Jake Daniels and Tony Dijamco comes to Sedition Brewing on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. This comedy duo is part of a nationwide comedy special—the event is a special fundraiser for Childrens’ Cancer Research and United States Veterans. Tickets $10. Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street, The Dalles; 541-296-2337.
Radio Christmas Theater opens Dec. 12
The Adult Center Theater at the Hood River Valley Adult Center presents Christmas Radio Theater, featuring three old-time Christmas radio shows: Fibber McGee & Molly, the police drama Dragnet, and a broadcast of O. Henry’s “Gift of the Magi.” Also on the bill: The Columbiaires—performing in the style of the Andrews Sisters. Thursday through Sunday: Dec. 12 (Free Dress Rehearsal 7:30 p.m.); Dec. 13 (7:30 p.m.); Dec. 14 (2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.); Dec. 15 (2 p.m.). $10 admission. Proceeds supports Meals on Wheels. Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Pl, Hood River; 541-386-2060.
Pride Book Club meets Dec. 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming, out, and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Chris Baron, Megan Cronin at Rivertap Dec. 13
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Dec. 13: Chris Baron and Megan Cronin, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers)
Saturday, Dec. 14: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers, Rock N Roll)
Sunday, Dec. 15: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
VOCI ‘Love, Actually’ jazz concert opens Dec. 13
VOCI choir, a 50-voice ensemble, along with the area’s top jazz musicians, will get you singing and swinging along with hits from the 2003 movie “Love, Actually,” on Friday, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. Vocal ensembles Canticum and the Choral Union Choir are on the bill, as well as the Jazz Collective swinging through holiday favorites - all under the direction of Mark Steighner. Matinee performance Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Adult tickets $20 at gorgeorchesta.org. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River; 541-354-1548.
Howlin Woods at Zim’s Dec. 13
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 13: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick and a guest, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14: The Patrick Stillwell Band, playing Blues and Rock, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Holiday Spectacular’ with Anna Viemeister Dec. 14
Opera globetrotter and TDHS Alum Anna Viemeister returns to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections of opera, jazz, pop and rock, Viemeister and special guest singers Valentin Peytchinov (bass) and Samuel Varhan (tenor) will be joined by local musicians. Tiered ticketing at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-298-8533.
Bergeron, Stonestreet at Stave & Stone Dec. 14
Acoustic folk-rock duo Scott Bergeron and Rebecca Stonestreet return to Stave & Stone on Saturday, Dec. 14. Longtime Columbia Gorge residents, the duo “synergistically reaches audiences with toe-tapping and sing along songs spanning four decades.” Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.
Country Dance returns Dec. 14 to Rockford Grange
The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Saturday, Dec. 14, from 7- 9 p.m., at Rockford Grange. Dance caller Sue Baker and the Mill Creek String Band will guide your way through Contra dances, Country Squares and a few Waltzes. All-ages, family friendly. Bring snack treats for breaktime. Adults $7, $1 youth. Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
United Way Benefit Holiday Concert Dec. 15
Join rock-concert violinist Aaron Meyer and his 12-piece band for the 10th annual United Way benefit holiday concert with guest gospel singers The Brown Sisters, Sunday, Dec. 15, in The Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $25, preferred seating options available. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge. Tickets on sale at Waucoma Bookstore, or email unitedway@gorge.net or call 541-386-6100.
Gorge Winds Christmas Concert Dec. 22
The Gorge Winds Concert Band will present their annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. You’re invited to listen as Gorge Winds celebrate the Christmas season with “A Festival of Christmas in Song.” Refreshments will be served during intermission. Larry Loop directs. Admission $10 adults/$20 family/$5 teens and seniors. Calvary Baptist Church, 3350 Columbia View Dr., The Dalles.
‘Messiah and More’ concert Dec. 22
The annual ‘Messiah and More’ concert returns to the historic Old Saint Peter’s Landmark Church on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. Concert includes the Messiah sing along, a children’s choir, solo/ensembles and audience carols. Come enjoy the nostalgic sounds of Christmas in the historic beauty of St. Peter’s Landmark Church. Donations for Landmark Preservation suggested. [Note: Practices for the Messiah choruses will be on Tuesdays, Dec. 10 and 17, from 6-8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1815 E 15th Street, The Dalles. Old Saint Peter’s Landmark, Lincoln St., The Dalles; 541-296-5686.
Solstice celebration, trivia at HR Libraries
Chess Club Hood River Library: Tuesdays, 5-6:30 p.m. (Through Dec. 17.) Chess Club is a drop-in style game club, open to all levels, ages 8 and up.
Copycat Masterpiece—recreate famous works of art. Parkdale Library: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 5 p.m.; Hood River Library: Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.; Cascade Locks Library: Thursday, Jan. 9, 5 p.m.
A performance of “Scrooge” by the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company Friday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. at Parkdale Elementary School. Everyone will receive a small gift.
Star Wars Trivia Hood River Library: Saturday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m. Head to a galaxy far, far, away, or to the Hood River Library to win prizes for knowing the most about Leia, Rey, Darth Vader and more.
Solstice Party. Celebrate the longest night of the year at the Hood River Library on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Enjoy a puppet show by Dragon Theater Puppets, an art activity, refreshments, and a small gift.
Teen movie night Hood River Library, Saturday, Dec. 28, 4 p.m. Voting for December’s movie is underway. Teens can come vote for their choice now through Dec. 5.
‘Go in Peace Symphony’ with Sam Baker Jan. 4-5
Austin singer-songwriter Sam Baker collaborates with the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta in a special presentation of “The Go in Peace Symphony” on Saturday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 5 (2 p.m.), at Wy’East Middle School PAC. Baker survived a terrorist bomb attack in 1986 and now uses his original music to convey his search for “beauty and transcendence.” Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org; $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth (10-17), free for children under 10. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River; 541-354-1548.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings run as space allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.