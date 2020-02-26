Cary Grant in “His Girl Friday” is featured in The Granada Theater’s Time Machine Movies Friday, Feb. 28. Contributed photo
Mike Rockwell of The Growlerz plays Friday, Feb. 28. Jim Drake photo
Sierra Murdoch reads from her new book “Yellow Bird” Tuesday, Feb. 25. Contributed photo
Al and Nolan at Rivertap Feb. 28
Friday, Feb. 28: Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (brothers playing covers)
Sunday, March 3: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Pride Book Club meets March 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, March 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco Co. Library to discuss “Sing You Home” by Jodi Picoult. “When personal tragedy leads to a new relationship, Zoe is surprised when those around her are opposed.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
‘West Side Story’ opens March 6
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents West Side Story at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center beginning Friday, March 6. Director Mark Steighner will lead a 14-piece orchestra, culled from the ranks of CGOA’s Sinfonietta and Jazz Collective ensembles, to bring the classic musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet story to life. CGOA Stages actors Orville Grout (Tony) and Lily Galvez (Maria) take the lead roles. West Side Story runs March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and March 8, 15, and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets and more information at gorgeorchestra.org.
Author Sierra Murdoch reads Feb. 25
Author Sierra Crane Murdoch and journalist Michelle Nijhuis will be discussing Murdoch’s new book “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country,” on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m., at Double Mountain Brewery. Yellow Bird is “the gripping true story of a murder on an Indian reservation, and the unforgettable Arikara woman who becomes obsessed with solving it.” Murdoch has written for The Atlantic, The New Yorker online, Virginia Quarterly Review, Orion, and High Country News. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Ted Horwitz at Zim’s Feb. 29
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Feb. 28: Kenny and the Jeffs with Kenny Olsen, Jeff Carrell, Jeff Minnick and Victor Johnson, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29: Take 2 Trio with Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Leap of Funk’ Party Feb. 29
A Leap of Funk Party is happening Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Bingen Theater—a fundraising concert benefiting Hood River Area Trail Stewards (www.hrats.org). Doors open at 7 p.m., parade at 7:30 p.m., and music from The Family, Man (8 p.m.) and Funkship (9 p.m.) $15 suggested donation at the door. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
Catch ‘Jazz by the Fireplace’
It’s live jazz music and more with Mike Stillman and Friends—coming to a venue near you.
Tuesday, Feb. 25: Kickstand Coffee Bar, Hood River, 6-9 p.m. Mardi Gras Party with Kerry Williams (mandolin), Jay Reed (guitar), Chic Preston (guitar), and Mike Stillman (sax).
Friday, Feb. 28: The Society Hotel, Bingen, 5-7 p.m. with Alan Nohlgren (flute), Dave Henehan (guitar), Chic Preston (bass), and Mike Stillman (sax).
Mark Daly and Friends at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. singer/songwriter and guitarist Mark Daly will be joined by fellow groove artists to perform a fun mix of danceable, musical flavors. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Music at the Ruins returns March 13
Friday, March 13: Vitamin D’s annual “Cool Cat” Theme Costume Party, 7 p.m.
$100 cash prize for Best Costume. Tickets $10 at the door.
Friday, March 20: Kory Quinn & Co. with Greenneck Daredevils.
$10/adv., $15 day of show.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave.; Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Hood River Reads 2020: “The Highest Tide”
The 2020 Hood River Reads selection is “The Highest Tide” by Jim Lynch. Pick up a copy of the book on Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at the annual kick-off event at the Hood River County Library. Patrons of the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries can pick up books starting on March 10, at 3 p.m.
Movies back at Granada Theater
Black and White, Noir, Romantic Comedies, Westerns, even SciFi movies from The Golden Age are coming back to the Granada Theater in The Dalles. Step back in time with the Granada’s “Time Machine Movies,” presented on the big screen just like the old days. Doors open 6 p.m., 7 p.m. start. $8 admission.
Friday, Feb. 28: “His Girl Friday,” starring Cary Grant (1940 drama-romance.)
Friday, March 6: “Then There Were None,” starring Berry Fitzgerald (1945 mystery.)
Friday, March 13: “Impact,” starring Brian Donlevy (1949 mystery.)
Fields of May at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music Monday’s at Everybody’s:
Feb. 24: Fields of May, 6-8 p.m.
March 2: Chris Baron, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-637-2774.
Growlerz at Route 30 Feb. 28
Live music coming up at Route 30:
Friday, Feb. 28: The Growlerz, 7 p.m.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
‘Ry Mac’ at Solera Feb. 28
Live music coming at Solera:
Saturday, Feb. 28: Ry Mac Band (soulful classic rock), 6-9 p.m.
Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
‘Wind and Wire’ concerts at HR Middle School
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Wind and Wire with the Sinfonietta and soloist Dr. Erik Steighner, Friday, Feb. 28 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, March 1 (2 p.m.) at the Hood River Middle School. On the bill: “Rhapsody for Baritone Saxophone and Orchestra,” “Floating World” (a poem by Alan Hovhaness) and “Frankensymphony: A Musical Abomination,” which grafts together movements from symphonies by Anton Bruckner and Johannes Brahms. Tickets at the door or gorgeorchestra.org: adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, and free for children under 10. Hood River Middle School, 1602 May St., Hood River; 541-386-2114.
History Forum returns in February
The original Wasco County Courthouse (410 West 2nd Place, The Dalles) hosts the Regional History Forum series Saturdays at 1:30 p.m., featuring lectures and presentations from local and regional historians. Free admission; donations accepted. Saturday, Feb. 29: Famous Visitors: Guess Who Came to Dinner? Rodger Nichols asks, “What do Thomas Edison, former Trailblazer Dave Twardzik, and U.S. Vice Presidents Schuyler Colfax and Richard Nixon all have in common?” The answer: They all visited The Dalles at some point. Nichols will share stories about these and other famous folks who have come to town over the past 215 years, plus some homegrown notables.
Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
