Reddy Black Trio at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Jan. 9: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (Brothers playing covers)
Saturday, Jan. 10: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, covers, rock)
Sunday, Jan. 12: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Peter Marbach at HR Library Jan. 22
Peter Marbach presents a slideshow and presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. His latest book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” has been described as a “masterful combination of visual storytelling and passionate essays.” Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Country Dance returns Jan. 11
The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society presents the Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., with dance caller Sue Baker and music from the Sugar Hill Band. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Bring snack treats for break time. Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Kay Floria at White Buffalo
Enjoy the bluesy sound of popular keyboard player and vocalist Kay Floria as she performs blues, jazz and ballads reminiscent of 40’s and 50’s female blues artists. Thursday, Jan. 9, 6-8 p.m. at the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Big River Blues at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 10: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11: TBA
Tuesday, Jan. 14: Tues Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Pride Book Club meets Jan. 9
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library to discuss “The Child’s Child,” “an ingenious novel-within-a-novel by Barbara Vine, about brothers and sisters and the violence lurking behind our society’s taboos.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
The Lonely (Roy Orbison Tribute) in TD Jan. 29
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. “The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers. Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com, and run as space allows.
