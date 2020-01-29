‘Quittin’ Time’ is the latest CD release from Americana singer/songwriter Megan Alder. Featuring six original songs of “sweet romance and bottomless heartbreak,” Alder’s influences range from traditional jazz to soulful pop. Her touring band, The Woods, rounds out the sound with bass and drums. Her next Gorge show is at Slopeswell Cider Co. in Hood River, on Saturday, Jan. 29.