Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Jan. 17: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (One-man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, Jan. 19: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
County Line at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Jan. 17: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets , 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18: County Line (Americana, Country), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Willie & Nelson at White Buffalo
Bill Nielsen (acoustic guitar) and singer Lisa Nelson, known for their beautiful harmonies, perform familiar pop, rock and country tunes you can sing along to. Thursday, Jan. 16, 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Barney & the Stray Kitties at Double Mountain
It’s Barney & the Stray Kitties at Double Mountain. Featuring Barney (bass), Chris (mandolin) and Polly (guitar)—the band performs country rock and blues seasoned with tasty vocal harmonies. Catch them Thursday, Jan. 16, from 8-10 p.m. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Peter Marbach at HR Library Jan. 22
Peter Marbach presents a slideshow and presentation on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. His latest book, “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” has been described as a “masterful combination of visual storytelling and passionate essays.” Marbach will be donating 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his book at the event to the Hood River Library. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Jazz at Last Stop Saloon
Live music coming up at Last Stop Saloon:
Enjoy Tuesday Night jazz at Last Stop Saloon from 5-7 p.m. with the Ati (vocal) and Rossco (guitar) Jazz Duo. Jazz continues Wednesday nights with Chic Preston and Dennis Williams, from 6-8 p.m. Last Stop Saloon, 209 East 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-3070.
Scot & Rebecca at Route 30
Guitarist Scot Bergeron and bass player Rebecca Stonestreet perform “classic folk-rock tunes with a lively and energetic sound.” Catch them on Friday, Jan. 17, from 7-10 p.m. at Route 30 Bottles and Brews. Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
The Lonely (Roy Orbison Tribute) in TD Jan. 29
The Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. “The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison, plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers. Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Entertainment listings should be sent to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com by 5 p.m. Friday and run as space allows.
