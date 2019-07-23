Brian Greeley at Rivertap July 27
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, July 26: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m. (Rock).
Saturday, July 27: Brian Greeley (Americana), 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, July 28: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Gatlin Brothers at the Granada Aug. 2
The Gatlin Brothers, Larry, Steve and Rudy, will bring their North American tour of country music to The Dalles on Friday, August 2, at the Granada Theatre. Hits for the Grammy-winning country legends include “Houston,” “Broken Lady,” “Statues Without Hearts” and more. This summer marks the 40th anniversary of their signature single, “All the Gold in California.” Showtime 7 p.m. Granada Theatre, 221 E. 2nd St, The Dalles, 815-993-6585; tickets at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Open Mic at the White Buffalo
Summer open mic is Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early, and bring your dancing shoes. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s July 27
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, July 26: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Big River Blues Band at the Blue Barn
Big River Blues return to the Blue Barn on Wednesday, July 24, from 7-9 p.m. Jose (drums), Rolf (bass), Dan (keyboard/vocals) and Don (guitar/vocals) will rock the Gorge’s favorite roadhouse with blues, funk and roots. The Blue Barn, Hwy 14, Dallesport, WA.
Printmaking on tap at Maryhill
Maryhill Museum of Art’s collaborative printmaking project is taking the Columbia River Gorge by storm. The Exquisite Gorge Project is the first of its kind in the region and took its inspiration from Surrealist art practice known as “exquisite corpse.” In this case, the Columbia River will become the unifying element in a flowing 66-foot artwork telling 10 conceptual stories of the Columbia River and its people. The unique project features 11 artists working with communities along a 220-mile stretch of the Columbia River from the Willamette to the Snake River confluence; each artist was assigned a stretch of the river and is working with input from community members to carve images on 4 x 6 ft. wood panels. The woodblock panels will be then joined end-to-end to form a massive 66-foot steamrolled print, which will be completed on the grounds on Saturday, Aug. 24. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
Street Dance at Sedition Aug. 9
It’s a Cruise the Gorge Street Dance presented by Sedition Brewing Company on Friday, Aug. 9. We are closing off the street during the car cruise and inviting everyone down to enjoy live music and barbeque. One Night Band will open at 6 p.m., followed by “School bOI,” the Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band. Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street, The Dalles. Hot Rod parking is available.
Jam Night at Balch Hotel July 30
Join Balch Hotel as they welcome back Bucky & Chip and friends for a Special Jam Night—Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m. Expect originals, classic rock, folk, Americana and blues. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Hainey and Friends at MOCO July 25
On Thursday, July 25, barrel-house piano player Erick Hainey joins forces with Andy Roof and Marge Gale for a show at Mosier Company, from 6-8 p.m. Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.
FreeHugger at Mike’s July 29
On Monday, July 29, folk-rockers FreeHugger (Sam Bauer, Andy Roof and Marge Gale) will play at Mike’s Ice-cream Monday Night Music scene from 6-8 p.m. Mike’s Ice Cream, 504 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-6260.
‘Down North’ at The Ruins July 23
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Tuesday, July 23: Down North (Soul-Rock), 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 25: Locals Thursday with SoulWolf and Henry Fields, free, all-ages show, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 26: Garcia Birthday Band (Grateful Dead Tribute; ticketed show).
Tuesday, July 30: The Minus 5 (experimental rock) with Anita Lee & The Handsome 3, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Sista Otis’ at River City Saloon
Live music coming up at River City Saloon. Contact the venue for showtimes/cover:
Friday, July 26: Sista Otis (singer-songwriter).
Sunday, July 28: Devin the Dude (hip hop).
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Underwood Jazz, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (Until Sept. 4).
Friday, July 26: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Chic Preston and John Bunzow, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Pavement Ends at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. July 24: Pavement Ends; July 26: Center St.; July 27: Lesley Saunders; July 28: Chic Preston; July 31: Dave Henehan & friends. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
