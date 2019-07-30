Never Come Down at Ruins Aug. 1
Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except for ticketed shows as indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 1: Never Come Down (bluegrass), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Tango Alpha Tango (indie rock) with Cedar Teeth, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Vitamin D (hip hop) with DJ Zinker
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Quick & Easy Boys (rock) with The Hazelnuts
Thursday, Aug. 15: Ten30 (local rock)
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Hillstomp (blues) with Strange Hotels @ The Ruins
Thursday, Aug. 22: Tony Smiley (loop ninja)
Saturday, Aug. 24: Grand Royale—A Beastie Boys Tribute (ticketed show)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (full band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Shaniko Days this weekend, Aug. 3-4
Shaniko Days returns featuring a parade, a “gunfight at the OK Corral” and plenty of entertainment the weekend of Aug. 3-4. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by Chamber Raffle and Bake Sale as well as Old-Tyme Photos, noon to 5 pm. Gunfight at the OK Corral skit, other gunslinger episodes and more throughout the day. Saturday entertainment: Mud Springs Gospel Band, 11 a.m., followed by the Sunshine Exchange Cloggers, Phoenix Duo, and the Triur Amadan Irish band. Street dance at 7 p.m. with local area dance instructors Joni, Zac & Mic. Sunday, August 4: Church in the School —10 a.m. by True Life Church of Colton, Ore. The weekend features free camping along the streets of Shaniko, Meg Graf performing ragtime, vintage, and requested music in the Stagecoach Station/Raven’s Nest in the afternoons, downtown firehouse sale and a toy and game museum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the school house. Sponsored by the City of Shaniko, the Shaniko Chamber of Commerce and the Shaniko Preservation Guild.
‘Shakin Sin Clines’ at Zim’s Aug. 3
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Aug. 2: Phil N The Blanks with Dan Boller (vocals/keyboard) Jose Maya (vocals/drums) 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3: The Shakin’ Sin Clines with Whit Draper, Don Campbell and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
The Graduates at Rivertap Aug. 2
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 2: The Graduates, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Bonneville Power and WWII’ lecture
Join Libby Burke on Friday, August 16, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, as she outlines the impact of the Bonneville Power Administration’s service during World War II. Historical photos and the rarely-seen color film “Power Builds Ships” highlight the ship-building industry during the war and the rise of the Pacific Northwest aluminum industry. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $18, the 7 p.m. program only is $5. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Fields of May at The Eagles
The Eagles Lodge welcomes Fields of May: Julie Mayfield, Dennis Morgan, Jon Bennett, and Mike Creighton playing old timey and western/country/blues covers, with a bit of jazz and originals on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
MegaNeil at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, July 31, from 7 to 9 p.m., Megan and Neil blend dueling guitars and soulful harmonies to give country and rock a fresh, new groove. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
‘Kerry & Chic’ at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Gatlin Bros at Granada Theater Aug. 2
The Gatlin Brothers Larry, Steve and Rudy will bring their North American tour of country music to The Dalles on Friday, August 2, at the Granada Theatre. Hits from the Grammy-winning country legends include “Houston,” “Broken Lady,” “Statues Without Hearts” and more. This summer marks the 40th anniversary of their signature single, “All the Gold in California.” Showtime 7 p.m. Granada Theatre, 221 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 815-993-6585; tickets at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Street Dance at Sedition Aug. 9
It’s a Cruise the Gorge Street Dance presented by Sedition Brewing Company on Friday, Aug. 9. We are closing off the street during the car cruise and inviting everyone down to enjoy live music and barbeque. One Night Band will open at 6 p.m. followed by “School bOI,” the Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band. Sedition Brewing Company, 208 Laughlin Street,
The Dalles; Hot rod parking is available.
Jam Night at Balch Hotel July 30
Join Balch Hotel as they welcome back Bucky & Chip and friends for a Special Jam Night — Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m. Expect originals, classic rock, folk, Americana and blues. Balch Hotel, 40 S. Heimrich St., Dufur; 541-467-2277.
Casey Wykes, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesdays with Chic Preston and Friends (Until Sept. 4)
Friday, Aug. 2: Julie, Dallas and Chris, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9: Casey Wykes, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 16: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. E-mail to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Pale Ales at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2: Amber and the Pale Ales; Aug. 3: Small Footprints; Aug. 4: Kerry Williams; Aug. 7: Stephanie Tams-Sweet; Aug. 9: Sharkey; Aug. 10: The Hazelnuts; Aug. 11: The Rezurectors; Aug. 14: Grateful Growlers; Aug. 16: Henry Schifter; Aug. 17: Dave Henehan & friends; Aug. 18: Kerry Williams; Aug. 21: Larry & Raven; Aug. 23: Jess Clemons; Aug. 24: Lesley Saunders; Aug. 25: Sharkey; Aug. 28: Kay Hingson, Aug. 30: Center St; Aug. 31: The Rezurectors; Sept. 1: Bart Popenoe. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.