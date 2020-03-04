‘Rhythm Inflictors’ play Rt 30 March 6
Lyle’s own JT Blue and the Rhythm Inflictors—specializing in toe tapping, groovy blues—return to Route 30 Bottles and Brews on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. The band features Tom Reinerth (guitar) and Victor Roy (drums). Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Oakenfir, more at River City March 7
It’s a night of Transcendent Rock Music on Saturday, March 7 with local band Oakenfir and special guests The West Goats. Music starts at 9 p.m. $5 cover. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
‘Magic the Gathering’ at HR Hobbies
This casual “Magic the Gathering” trading card game play session is a great chance for kids, tweens and teens to learn and play Magic. Learn deck building and strategy—all levels welcome. Friday, March 6, 4-5 p.m., at Hood River Hobbies. Registration $5 per session. Hood River Hobbies, 110 4th Street, Hood River; 541-386-1223.
Stephanie Sweet at Everybody’s March 9
Live music Mondays at Everybody’s, music is from 6-8 p.m.:
March 9: Stephanie Sweet (singer-songwriter)
March 16: Ursa Miner (singer-songwriter)
March 23: Hawthorne Roots (sisters from Bozeman)
Extra show Wednesday, March 25: Laney Lou and the Birddogs (folk rock)
March 30: Montgomery Rose (Folk)
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
McDougall at Rivertap March 6
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 6: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (solo artist, foot stomping Americana)
Sunday, March 8: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo March 5
On Thursday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m., “impeccable pickers Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend colorful originals and unique arrangements with vocal harmonies and a whole lot of fun.” White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
‘Kenny & the Jeffs’ at Zim’s March 7
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 6: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 7: Kenny & the Jeffs with Kenny Olsen, Jeff Carrell, Jeff Minnick and Victor Johnson, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘West Side Story’ opens March 6
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents West Side Story at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, beginning Friday, March 6. Director Mark Steighner will lead a 14-piece orchestra, culled from the ranks of CGOA’s Sinfonietta and Jazz Collective ensembles, to bring the classic musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet story to life. CGOA Stages actors Orville Grout (Tony) and Lily Galvez (Maria) take the lead roles. West Side Story runs March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and March 8, 15, and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($15 for CGOA members), or $5 foryouth ages 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets and information at gorgeorchestra.org.
Jessica Lynne in TD March 10
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Jessica Lynne to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. After moving to the U.S. from Denmark in 2010, Lynne has opened for Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch, Keith Anderson and Trace Adkins. She has taken top honors in the Washington State Texaco Country Showdown. Her latest Nashville recording Warning Label is now being played nationally on country radio. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
‘Feast of Words’ features Rezurectors March 14
The Hood River County Library Foundation will host its annual Feast of Words Gala and Fundraiser at the Hood River County Library on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Live music from The Rezurectors, live and silent auctions, appetizers and local libations available. Tickets $25 at hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Barley Draught announces ‘Farewell Tour’
Local Irish-folk band Barley Draught announces its Farewell Tour with three Gorge shows: Friday, March 13, at Solera Brewery in Parkdale; Saturday, March 14, at Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles; and Saturday, March 21, at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles (benefit concert for Music Matters). Music starts at 7 p.m.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.