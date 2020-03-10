Barley Draught ‘Farewell Tour’ postponed
Barely Draught has decided that gathering people in a tight space with friends and fans coming from Portland and Seattle for three shows (March 13, 14 and 21) would be irresponsible due to the expected trajectory of the Corona Virus and are postponing their St. Patrick’s Day gigs until further notice.
Maryhill Museum of Art opens March 15
Maryhill Museum of Art will open for the season on Sunday, March 15, with the exhibition “A Particular Beauty: Romanian Folk Clothing.” Drawn almost exclusively from the museum’s collection of Romanian textiles, the exhibit has grown to include more than 450 objects, including 20 fully dressed mannequins and numerous individual garments including coats, chemises, blouses, and vests. The exhibition will showcase a remarkable variety of embroidery techniques, mediums and styles that have evolved through the influences of adjacent ethnic populations. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
Kit Garoutte at Rivertap March 13
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 13: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (one-man band, easy listening, covers)
Sunday, March 15: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Stephanie Sweet at Everybody’s March 9
Live music Mondays at Everybody’s, music is from 6-8 p.m.:
March 9: Stephanie Sweet (singer-songwriter)
March 16: Ursa Miner (singer-songwriter)
March 23: Hawthorne Roots (sisters from Bozeman)
Extra show Wednesday, March 25: Laney Lou and the Birddogs (folk rock).
March 30: Montgomery Rose (folk)
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Jazz at Last Stop Saloon March 10
Live music coming up at Last Stop Saloon:
Enjoy Tuesday Night jazz from 5-7 p.m. with Jazz from Ati (vocal, percussion), Rossco (guitar) and Will (bass). Last Stop Saloon, 209 East 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-3070.
St. Pat’s at St. Pete’s March 17
The 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day concert at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles takes place Tuesday, March 17, starting at 7 p.m. Victor Johnson, the River City Dudes and others will join Cascade Singers community choir, the ensemble, and “Almost-All-Irish-Almost-All-Brass Band” for Irish classical songs, novelty numbers, traditional favorites and sing-alongs. Admission is a free-will offering. Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church, Third and Lincoln Streets, The Dalles.
HR Chamber sponsors Music March
The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce celebrates its Visit Hood River campaign with a month of “Music March.” Expect “sweet notes drifting from venues and organizations of all sizes and types.” Check out visithoodriver.com/hood-river-music-month/ for the latest bands and venue calendar—featuring everything from dreamy acoustic to big-sound bluegrass.
Ontiveros, Sweet at White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 12, 6-8 p.m., gifted songwriter Stephanie Sweet, known for her captivating lyrics and smooth vocals will be joined by Ron Ontiveros, guitar, bass, and master of the groove play the White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Secret Salsa meets March 13
Dance to Bachata, Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue and more with the Secret Salsa Society on Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Mt. View Grange in White Salmon. Dance instructor Iñaki Villanueva Torres will be leading the group. All ages/no partner needed. $10 suggested donation. Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon, Wash.
Wasco Brothers at Zim’s March 13
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 13: Wasco Brothers (country, honkytonk), 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17: St. Patty’s Day celebration with Tuesday Taps & Tunes, with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and Jose Maya, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Umatilla House lecture March 13
Join local historian Susan Buce on Friday, March 13, at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum for a presentation dedicated to The Dalles’ Umatilla House. A popular meeting place for folks both famous and infamous, learn why the Umatilla House still holds a special place in the wild west history of The Dalles. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $19. The 7 p.m. program only ticket is $5. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Swindler at River City March 27
Relix Magazine says “Swindler is leading the jamband scene in the Pacific Northwest with their unique brand of psychedelic funk.” Catch the Seattle band that has been making headlines at 4 Peaks, Summer Meltdown and other top music festivals on Friday, March 27, at River City Saloon, which promises a special light show for this concert. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Havilah Rand at The Griffin House March 29
Music returns to The Griffin House in Hood River on Sunday, March 29, with post-grunge troubadour Havilah Rand. “Her songwriting blends a rootsy, rhythmic edge with a poetic lyricism born of adventure. Havilah’s songs and voice remind the listener of Joni Mitchell and Nina Simone but with a soul all its own.” Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets/venue info for the concert and an optional songwriting workshop are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Lyle High School.
‘Feast of Words’ features Rezurectors March 14
The Hood River County Library Foundation will host its annual Feast of Words Gala and Fundraiser at the Hood River County Library on Saturday, March 14, at 6 p.m. Live music from The Rezurectors, live and silent auctions, appetizers and local libations available. Tickets $25 at hoodriverlibrary.org. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
‘West Side Story’ at PAC
Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association Stages presents West Side Story, at the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center, beginning Friday, March 6. Director Mark Steighner will lead a 14-piece orchestra, culled from the ranks of CGOA’s Sinfonietta and Jazz Collective ensembles, to bring the classic musical retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet story to life. CGOA Stages actors Orville Grout (Tony) and Lily Galvez (Maria) take the lead roles. West Side Story runs March 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and March 15, and 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 ($15 for CGOA members), $5 youth ages 10-17 and free for kids under 10. Tickets and more information at gorgeorchestra.org.
Jessica Lynne in TD March 10
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes Jessica Lynne to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. After moving to the U.S. from Denmark in 2010, Lynne has opened for Diamond Rio, Dustin Lynch, Keith Anderson, and Trace Adkins. She has taken top honors in the Washington State Texaco Country Showdown. Her latest Nashville recording “Warning Label” is now being played nationally on country radio. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
Pride Book Club meets March 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, March 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles-Wasco Co. Library to discuss “Sing You Home” by Jodi Picoult. “When personal tragedy leads to a new relationship, Zoe is surprised when those around her are opposed.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Music at the Ruins returns March 13
Friday, March 13: Vitamin D’s annual “Cool Cat” Theme Costume Party, 7 p.m.
$100 cash prize for Best Costume. Tickets $10 at the door.
Friday, March 20: Kory Quinn & Co. with Greenneck Daredevils.
$10/adv., $15 day of show.
Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave.; Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Movies back at Granada Theater
Black and White, Noir, Romantic Comedies, Westerns, even SciFi movies from The Golden Age are back at the Granada Theater in The Dalles. Step back in time with the Granada’s “Time Machine Movies,” presented on the big screen just like the old days. Doors open 6 p.m., 7 p.m. start. $8 admission.
Friday, March 13: “Impact,” starring Brian Donlevy (1949 mystery).
Granada Theatre, 221 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 815-993-6585, tickets at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
