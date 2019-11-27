JD and the Fearless Few at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Saturday, Nov. 30: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (foot-stompin’ Americana)
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Got Your Six at Zim’s Nov. 30
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Saturday, Nov. 30: Got your Six (Classic Rock), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Pavement Ends at Stave and Stone Nov. 30
It’s Rockin’ Blues with Pavement Ends, featuring Dennis Harvey, Tim Mayer and John Durkan—catch them at Stave & Stone on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 4-6 p.m. Stave & Stone, 210 Oak St., Hood River; 541-946-3750.
‘Weekend Christmas Show’ Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1
Serious Theater is pleased to present the “Weekend After Thanksgiving Christmas Show.” Based on a 1940’s radio-style version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” this production has been adapted for the stage by Joe Landry and features live sound effects and music. Join the live studio audience for this family-friendly show. Performances are Friday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m. All performances are at Sawyer Hall, located in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church, at the corner of 10th and Union, The Dalles. Admission is by donation and a drawing for a $100 holiday gift basket will be held at each show.
‘Holiday Sparkle’ show features Tammie Brown Dec. 6
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday, Dec. 6. A Drag Legend, Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career. Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag U, and America’s Got Talent. Doors open 9 p.m., 10 p.m. show. 21 and over only. Tickets are at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
Cascade Singers concert Dec. 7-8
“Cascade Singers Presents a Parker-Shaw Christmas” is the title for the Cascade Singers’ Dec. 7 and 8 holiday concert. Performances take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m. and the Sunday concert starts at 3 p.m. The Alice Parker-Robert Shaw collaboration produced a rich body of choral music, often based on folk tunes, hymns, and in the December event, Christmas carols. The concert will also include J.S. Bach chorales and a piece for organ and choir from the romantic era. Admission is by donation at the door.
Pride Book Club meets Dec. 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming out, and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
‘Holiday Spectacular’ with Anna Viemeister Dec. 14
Opera globetrotter and TDHS Alum Anna Viemeister returns to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections of opera, jazz, pop and rock, Viemeister and special guest singers Valentin Peytchinov (bass) and Samuel Varhan (tenor) will be joined by local musicians including Elizabeth Lawrence, Paul Viemeister, the Cascade Singers, Got Your Six, Kat Blackmar, Stephanie Black, Corin Parker and Barb Haren, as well as cowboy poets Duane Nelson and Coyote Joe. Tiered ticketing at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-298-8533.
United Way Benefit Holiday Concert Dec. 15
Join rock-concert violinist Aaron Meyer and his 12-piece band for the 10th annual United Way benefit holiday concert with guest gospel singers The Brown Sisters, Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $25; preferred seating options available. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge. Tickets on sale at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedway@gorge.net or call 541-386-6100.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, run as space allows and can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
