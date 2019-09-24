The 16th annual Hood River Hops Fest music stage featured a set of folk, jazz and pop from the Megan Alder Trio, (above, left) followed by a set from the Gorge’s own Greenneck Daredevils, featuring Matt Farmer on mandolin. Drawing a huge tourist crowd on Sept. 21, the event showcases Lederhosen fashion and numerous Gorge breweries, with Everybody’s Brewing winning a people’s choice award for its Cryo-Chronic IPA.