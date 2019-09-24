Reddy Black Trio at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Sept. 27: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m. (solo, singer/song writer, originals and covers)
Saturday, Sept. 28: Mark Malefyt and Matt Coughlin, 7-10 p.m. (duo, covers, rock)
Sunday, Sept. 29: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 .pm.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Boots, Hoots’ fundraiser Oct. 5
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts a Vintage Evening: “Boots, Hoots & BBQ” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., BBQ dinner starts 6:30 p.m. Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, sample from the whiskey, wine and beer bar, and help raise funds for the museum through this live and silent auction. Tickets $45. This is a 21 and older event. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Jive Radio now on 101.5 FM
Jive Radio has come to The Dalles! Local blues promoter and radio host Squrl (aka Steve Curley) has joined with Jive radio inventor Jeff Cotton to purchase KDOA, 101.5 FM. The new non-commercial radio station will feature songs from artists like Bonnie Raitt, The Blasters, Bruce Cockburn, Satchmo, Louis Prima and Clarence Gatemouth Brown. “Squrls Blues Review” and other specialty shows are planned for the lineup. For more information visit jiveradio.org.
Gunshy at Zim’s Sept. 27
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Sept. 27: Gunshy with Ben Tibbets (bass, vocals), Mike Mutton (guitar, vocals), Dan Boller (keyboard, vocals) and Archie Olsen (drums), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Pride Book Club meets Oct. 10
On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, (541) 296-2815.
‘Leading Ladies’ audition Oct. 2
Big Britches Productions announces auditions for “Leading Ladies,” a play by Ken Ludwig, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Leading Ladies” is a comedy involving two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. There are roles for five men and three women. For more information visit bigbritches.org.
JD & the Fearless Few at Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 7-9 p.m., don’t miss the last of this season’s Live Music Wednesdays featuring a new rock band with the well-seasoned talent of JD & the Fearless Few, featuring John Donovan (guitar, harmonica and vocals), James Andrews (sax, guitar and vocals) and Chris Sattem (bass). The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Open Mic at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m, it’s the last open mic of the season with hosts Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign up early, and bring your dancing shoes. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Wasco Brothers at The Eagles
On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Wasco Brothers return to The Dalles Eagles. Specializing in a mixture of honky-tonk country and rock, The Wasco Brothers add some Johnny Cash attitude, barrelhouse piano and a touch of hot pickin’ for a good time. All are welcome. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band known for its unique and infectious enthusiasm, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a free community concert. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. Critics say “the band’s arrangements of traditional Celtic jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more.” Additional guitar, bagpipe, pennywhistle and violin workshops are planned. For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com. Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, Washington; (509) 395-2102.
‘Murder Ballad’ preview Sept. 25
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by CGOA Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.” A special free preview night is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:45 p.m. at 64 Taphouse in Hood River. Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River. Tickets: $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17 minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org.
Far Out West at the Ruins Sept. 24
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music. Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
The last outdoor show at The Ruins for the 2019 season!
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Far Out West (Americana/Jam) with Flat Bridge (feat. Dan Ullom)
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Noises Off’ at Bingen Theater
Critics say ‘Noises Off’ is “a satire of life in the theater, presenting a hilarious play-within-a-play.” Local theater group Big Britches Productions brings the 1982 slapstick comedy to the Bingen Theater, at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, 27 and 28. Tickets at the door or at bigbritches.org. The Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
Last Chance Dance Sept. 28
CGOA’s Jazz Collective Big Band plays the Last Chance Dance on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hood River Elks Lodge. Dance instruction at 7 p.m. Adults $20, CGOA members $15, youth (10-17) $5, kids under 10 free. Tickets at door or gorgeorchestra.org.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
