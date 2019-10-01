The Sceptre Brothers are going to be playing great rock and roll from the 60’s in the The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s newly-remodeled theater on Saturday, Oct. 5, as a fundraiser for the Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door or at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles.