Rocking in the '60s
The Sceptre Brothers will be playing great rock and roll from the 60’s in the The Dalles Civic Auditorium’s newly-remodeled theater on Saturday, Oct. 5, as a fundraiser for the Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets at the door or at Klindt’s Booksellers, 315 E. Second St., The Dalles.
Sense of Place returns Oct. 16
The 10th anniversary season of the Sense of Place lectures continues Wednesday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, with a lecture by Mary Lee Jones titled “Traditional First Foods & The Creation Story.” Mary Lee Jones is a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. Her unique sense of place draws from a tribal creation story that lays out the collaborative relationship between people and the land in order to co-exist. Mary Lee works with the Bureau of Indian Affairs doing outreach to people living and working along the Columbia River. For more information visit gorgeowned.org.
Secret Salsa meets Friday Oct. 11
Learn how to put a little groove into your cha-cha-cha with guest dance instructor Sarah Riddle. Secret Salsa meets at the Mt. View Grange on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Expect to “explore the playful, spicy side of cha-cha and the music that brings it all to life.” Beginners encouraged. No dance experience or partner is necessary; all ages are welcome. Admission: $10. Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St., White Salmon, Wash.
Sinfonietta World Tour Oct. 18, 20
It’s the 40th anniversary of CGOA’s Sinfonietta World Tour on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Concerts are held at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. Celebrate music from around the world with the Sinfonietta, Voci Choir and Columbia Gorge Youth Orchestra. Tickets: $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth (10-17), free for children under 10. Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org or at the door. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River; 541-354-1548.
‘Homegrown Orchestra’ Oct. 9
Celebrate the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta’s “History of the Evolution of a Homegrown Orchestra” exhibit and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Refreshments and music by the Hood River String Quartet and Low Brass Fusion. The open house is free and open to the public. Exhibit continues through December. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.
‘Texas Blue’ release party Oct. 5
‘Texas Blue’ is the new album from singer-songwriter Scott Campbell Sparks and his band, Sparks & Gravel. Celebrating the album’s release on CD and vinyl record formats, the band will be playing on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s Brau Haus
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Oct. 4: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Author Fischer book signing Oct. 4
Local Hood River author Nancy Richardson Fischer will be at the Columbia Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 4, 6 to 8 p.m., for a book signing of her new young adult novel, “The Speed of Falling Objects.” The book is a “riveting story of survival in the Amazon, featuring a young woman who discovers strength and resilience within and embraces what makes her unique in order to find her way home.” Fischer is a graduate of Cornell University, and a published author with children’s, teen and adult titles, including Star Wars titles for Lucas Film and numerous autobiographies of athlete such as Julie Krone, Bela Karolyi and Monica Seles. Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, Hood River; 541-387-8877.
Countryside Ride at Eagles Oct. 5
Playing traditional, authentic country, western, and honkytonk music, Countryside Ride welcomes dancers to The Dalles Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 7-11 p.m. $3 Members, $4 Guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Mark Malefyt at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Oct. 4: Mark Malefyt, 6-9 p,m, (Rock, Covers)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers, Rock N Roll)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Boots, Hoots’ fundraiser Oct. 5
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center hosts a Vintage Evening: “Boots, Hoots & BBQ” auction fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., BBQ dinner starts 6:30 p.m. Enjoy music by DJ Randy Haines, sample from the whiskey, wine and beer bar, and help raise funds for the museum through this live and silent auction. Tickets $45. This is a 21-and-older event. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Pride Book Club meets Oct. 10
On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
‘Leading Ladies’ audition Oct. 2
Big Britches Productions announces auditions for “Leading Ladies,” a play by Ken Ludwig, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Leading Ladies” is a comedy involving two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. There are roles for five men and three women. For more information visit bigbritches.org.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band known for its unique and infectious enthusiasm, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a free community concert. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. Critics say “the band’s arrangements of traditional Celtic jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more.” Additional guitar, bagpipe, pennywhistle and violin workshops are planned. For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com. Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, Washington; 509-395-2102.
‘Murder Ballad’ opens Oct. 3
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by CGOA Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.” Regular performances are Oct. 3, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River. Tickets: $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17 – minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
