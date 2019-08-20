Hood River singer-songwriter Scott Sparks recently released his new album, “Texas Blue.” Available on vinyl, CD or download, the nine original songs feature local musicians Tim Ortlieb (drums), Ryan McAlexander (bass), Patrick Mulvihill (keys), Mike Andrews (guitar), Matt Swihart (banjo) and Kerry Williams (mandolin); along with Portland pedal steel player Tucker Jackson. The album was recorded and produced at a studio in Parkdale. For a song preview, visit www.scottcsparks.com.Photo by Jim Drake