Anniversary Party at Rivertap Aug. 23
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Aug. 23: Rivertap’s 10 Year Anniversary Party, with Al & Nolan, Tyson Huckins, Megan Alder and Britnee Kellogg. Music starts at 3 p.m. $5 cover includes commemorative mug.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Uncle Doug Cooper, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Larry and Raven at White Buffalo
On Thursday, Aug. 22, guitarist Larry Russ and vocalist Raven blend rich harmonies and articulate rhythms to perform tasteful originals and dynamic arrangements. 6-8 p.m. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Take Two performs at Zim’s Aug. 23
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Aug. 23: Take Two Quartet with Ted Horwitz, Kim Beyers, Andree Yost and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 24: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Moose Almighty’ at River City Aug. 25
Moose Almighty will be performing a free show at The River City Saloon in Hood River, on Sunday, Aug. 25. Music starts at 10 p.m. “Moose Almighty is an indie rock jam band from Seattle. Their sound mixes rock, 70’s style soul/funk, cerebral ambient soundscapes and extended improvisational jams. Expect songs from their debut album “Bound & Revolving.” River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Gorge Owned ‘Conversation Series’
“Bridging the Gorge: A GO! Community Conversation Series” is an opportunity to make authentic connections with friends and neighbors on both sides of the Columbia, drawing out diverse perspectives on life in the Gorge. Join the conversation on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-8 p.m., at the IOOF Lodge in The Dalles. Each conversation will welcome guests from partnering organizations representing a range of local cultures and experiences. Save the date: Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Society Hotel in Bingen, Wash. Tickets are $10 per person (www.eventbrite.com) and include a meal.
Tyson Huckins and Noteus at Eagles
Coming up Saturday, Aug. 24: Noteus with Tyson Huckins, 7-11 p.m. at The Eagles Lodge. “On stage, Noteus provides a live experience with feelings, emotions, self-exploration, and personal euphoria.” The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Big River Blues Band at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 7-9 p.m., the Big River Blues Band, featuring Jose (drums), Rolf (bass), Dan (keyboard/vocals) and Don (guitar/vocals), will rock the Gorge’s favorite roadhouse with blues, funk and roots. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.; 509-748-4075.
Printmaking project at Maryhill
Maryhill Museum of Art’s collaborative printmaking project is taking the Columbia River Gorge by storm. The Exquisite Gorge Project is the first of its kind in the region and took its inspiration from Surrealist art practice known as exquisite corpse. In this case, the Columbia River will become the unifying element in a flowing 66-foot artwork telling 10 conceptual stories of the Columbia River and its people. The unique project features 11 artists working with communities along a 220-mile stretch of the Columbia River from the Willamette to the Snake River confluence. Each artist was assigned a stretch of the river and is working with input from community members to carve images on 4 x 6 ft. wood panels. The woodblock panels will be then joined end-to-end to form a massive 66-foot steamrolled print completed on the grounds of Maryhill on Saturday, Aug. 24. Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Drive, Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3733.
Music, Trivia Night at Route 30
Live music coming up at Route 30
Tuesday Aug. 20: House Band Rehearsal (everyone welcome)
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Trivia Night
Thursday Aug. 22: House Band
Saturday, Aug. 31: Special Music Event: The New Prohibitions, featuring Sevren, 7-11 p.m.
Contact the venue for showtimes and more information.
Route 30 Bottles and Brews, 317 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-993-3155.
Catch ‘Kit’ at a venue near you
Guitarist Kit Garoutte plays “Summer Sunsets” every Saturday night through August at Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30; Backwoods Brewing, Carson, Wash., 6-8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6, 301 Gallery, Hood River, 5:30-7:30 p.m
Saturday, Sept. 7; Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, 1-5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 15; House Concert with Dave Captein (bass) (www.kitgaroutte.com)
Tuesdays, Tarwater Tavern, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., White Salmon, Wash.
Live music at Mosier Company
On Saturday, Aug. 24, it’s classic rock from The Ryan McAlexander Band, with Ryan McAlexander (vocals, bass), Tim Ortlieb (drums), Kyle Lee (guitar) and Patrick Mulvihill (keys) from 6-9 p.m. Mosier Company, 904 Second Ave., Mosier; 541-705-0302.
Summer Music Series at Dwinell
Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, Aug. 30: P. Barton; Friday, Sept. 20: Mark Malefyt. Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; (509) 773-3138.
‘Mother Pearl’ at Griffin House Aug. 25
Mother Pearl (aka Katie Pearlman) is returning to the Griffin House on Sunday, Aug. 25. The singer-songwriter has written songs for the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Selena Gomez and has performed at major music festivals, including Outside Lands and Coachella. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from the concert benefit the Lyle School Music Department. For tickets and information visit www.thegriffinhouse.com/concerts.
Hatt, Glass, Hillbillies play House Concerts
The long-running House Concert series at Paul Blackburn’s house wrap up with two upcoming shows: The “vintage Hawaiian bent” of the Hapa Hillbillies on Thursday, Aug. 22. Music starts at 7 p.m. and suggested donations at the door. Mid Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.
Tony Smioley at Ruins Aug. 20
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music. Music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act. Free admission except ticketed show as indicated.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Tony Smiley (Loop Ninja)
Saturday, Aug. 24: Grand Royale - A Beastie Boys Tribute (Ticketed Show)
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Run On Sentence (Full Band)
Thursday, Aug. 29: Stephanie Jean & The Quarantine
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Underwood Jazz, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (Until Sept. 4)
Friday, Aug. 23: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in August. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. Aug. 23: Jess Clemons; Aug. 24: Lesley Saunders; Aug. 25: Sharkey; Aug. 28: Kay Hingson, Aug. 30: Center St; Aug. 31: The Rezurectors; Sept. 1: Bart Popenoe. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
