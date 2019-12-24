‘Jack Maybe’ at Rivertap Dec. 27
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Dec. 24-25: Closed
Friday, Dec. 27: The Jack Maybe Project, 6-9 p.m. (NW Style Rock N Roll)
Saturday, Dec. 28: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (Solo Artist, Foot Stomping Americana)
Rivertap, 703 E. 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Kit Garoutte at Feast, Tarwater
Catch guitarist Kit Garoutte at a venue near you:
Thursday, Dec. 26: Feast Market, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon.
Tuesdays in January: Tarwater Tavern, 5:30-7:30 p.m. White Salmon.
Thursday, Jan. 9: Feast Market, 5:30-7:30 p.m., White Salmon (with Ann Flemming).
Gunshy at Zim’s Dec. 27
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 27: Gunshy (Country-rock) with guest Al Hare, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28: Wasco Brothers (Country-Honky Tonk), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31: New Year’s celebration (East Coast Time) with Al Hare, Kenny Olsen and guests, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘Lunch Time Conversations’ Jan. 9
Lunch Time Conversations start Thursday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Hood River County Library - a series of conversations about race, gender identity, immigration and the American dream. Facilitator Alexis James leads a discussion “White Allyship in Close-knit Communities.” Lunch is provided. Co-hosted by the Oregon Humanities Project. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
‘Go in Peace Symphony’ with Sam Baker Jan. 4-5
Austin singer-songwriter Sam Baker collaborates with the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta in a special presentation of “The Go in Peace Symphony” on Saturday, Jan. 4 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Jan. 5 (2 p.m.), at Wy’East Middle School PAC. Baker survived a terrorist bomb attack in 1986 and now uses his original music to convey his search for “beauty and transcendence.” Tickets at gorgeorchestra.org; $30 adults ($25 members), $10 youth/children. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd., Hood River; 541-354-1548.
Pride Book Club meets Jan. 9
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Library to discuss “The child’s child,” “an ingenious novel-within-a-novel about brothers and sisters and the violence lurking behind our society’s taboos.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, (541) 296-2815.
The Lonely (Roy Orbison Tribute) in TD Jan. 29
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association welcomes The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. “The Lonely delivers a sensitive and dynamic tribute to the one and only Roy Orbison plus the hits of The Traveling Wilburys and The Everly Brothers. Veteran Mike Demers delivers a spot-on performance of Orbison’s signature sound as he leads this group of musical journeymen in their mutual and deep appreciation of the timeless music of an era.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, Fourth and Federal streets, The Dalles.
