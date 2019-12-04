Kerry & Chic at White Buffalo Dec. 5
On Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston, “two of the finest guitar and mandolin players in the Gorge,” blend colorful originals, arrangements, vocal harmony and a whole lot of fun. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Holiday music at The Dalles-Wasco County Library
Wayo Hogan will be playing new and old Christmas and Holiday classics in the main room of the library on Friday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 3 to 5 p.m. A free event at your library.
Bret Lucich Show at Zim’s Dec. 6
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Dec. 6: The Bret Lucich Show, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7: Closed for private event.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
‘We Call It Christmas’ opens Dec. 6
The Dalles Worship Choir presents “We Call It Christmas,” featuring a 40-member multi-church choir, with soloists Kris Riefel, Connie Ford, Duane Purcell, Colleen Worrell, Duane Patton, director Shawn Lutz and narrator Shirley Hamilton.
Friday, Dec. 6: Calvary Baptist, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8: Covenant Christian, The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 13: Gateway Presbyterian, The Dalles, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 15: First Christian Church, The Dalles, 5:30 p.m.
The concerts are free, donations accepted.
Tim Mayer at Naked Winery Dec. 6
Pianist Tim Mayer will be playing at the Naked Winery on Friday, Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m., with a mix of jazz-infused pop, rock, blues, holiday tunes, and jazz. (New Location) Naked Winery, 606 Oak St., Hood River; 541-387-4344.
‘Holiday Sparkle’ show features Tammie Brown Dec. 6
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday Dec. 6. A Drag Legend, Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career. Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag U, and America’s Got Talent. Doors open 9 p.m., 10 p.m. show. 21 and over only. Tickets at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
McDougall at Rivertap Dec. 7
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Dec. 6: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers, Rock N Roll)
Saturday, Dec. 7: McDougall, 6-9 p.m. (Solo Artist, Foot Stomping Americana)
Sunday, Dec. 8: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Cascade Singers concert Dec. 7-8
“Cascade Singers Presents a Parker-Shaw Christmas” is the Cascade Singers’ holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 7 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 8 (3 p.m.) Performances take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. The Alice Parker-Robert Shaw collaboration produced a rich body of choral music, often based on folk tunes, hymns, and Christmas carols. The concert will include J.S. Bach chorales and a piece for organ and choir from the romantic era. Admission is by donation at the door.
Pigs on the Wing return Dec. 7
Premier Pink Floyd cover band Pigs on the Wing return to the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Dec. 7. Doors open 7 p.m. The band will feature a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals,” and a second set highlighting the very best of Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters-era catalog. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
‘Holiday Spectacular’ with Anna Viemeister Dec. 14
Opera globetrotter and TDHS Alum Anna Viemeister returns to the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Featuring selections of opera, jazz, pop and rock, Viemeister and special guest singers Valentin Peytchinov (bass) and Samuel Varhan (tenor) will be joined by local musicians. Tiered ticketing at the door. The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles; 541-298-8533.
United Way Benefit Holiday Concert Dec. 15
Join rock-concert violinist Aaron Meyer and his 12-piece band for the 10th annual United Way benefit holiday concert with guest gospel singers The Brown Sisters, Sunday, Dec. 15, in The Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $25, preferred seating options available. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge. Tickets on sale at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedway@gorge.net or by calling 541-386-6100.
Entertainment listings due 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
