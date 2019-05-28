Baron, Cronin at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, May 31: Chris Baron and Megan Cronin, 7-10 p.m. 7-10 p.m. (duo)
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Sasquatch? Recording Open House
Sasquatch? Recording, a new state of the art sound studio, is having a free open house on Sunday, June 9. Owners Jason Baker and David Lindenbaum are excited to let the public explore the new studio – located in the Historic Bingen Theater. Doors open at noon, live music at 2 p.m. The event runs until 6 p.m. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
P Barton, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesday’s with Chic Preston and Friends (May 29 - Sept. 4).
Friday, May 31: P Barton, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 7: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, June 28: James Andrews and Friends, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.
Open Mic at White Buffalo
The first summer open mic at the White Buffalo is Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. and hosted by Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early and bring your dancing shoes.
4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River.
‘Oceans Flamenco en Vivo’ June 2
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her latest her work, “Oceans, Flamenco en Vivo,” Sunday, June 2, 8 p.m., to the Rockford Grange Hall, in Hood River. The water-themed presentations will feature singer/percussionist Jose Moreno and guitarist Pedro Cortes. Tickets $22 www.brownpapertickets.com. Rockford Grange Hall 4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
Author Sherry Dell reads June 5
Sherry Dell will visit the Hood River Library on Wednesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. to read from her book, “How to Live: One Dog’s Wisdom for Humans on Health, Love and Life.” “How to Live is a book seen through the eyes of a 12-year old mixed breed dog named Sally, and is a “guide book to life” that offers simple and powerful words of dog wisdom. Sally’s advice ranges from the importance of sitting in the sun, chasing your tail, and trusting your instincts, to how to be kind to yourself and how death deepens love.” Free admission, suitable for adults and teens (ages 12 and up). For more information, call 541-386-2535, or visit www.HYPERLINK “http://hoodriverlibrary.org/”hoodriverlibrary.org.
‘James Low’ at The Ruins May 28
Live music coming up at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
May 28: The James Low Irregulars with Jess Clemons.
June 4: The Brothers Reed & Strange Hotels.
June 11: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with MAITA.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Dr. Brooks’ lecture June 1
A lecture on “The Elusive Dr. Charles Brooks, Early Physician in The Dalles” is at the Original Wasco County Courthouse on Saturday, June 1. Sandy Bisset will present her research as part of the annual membership meeting of the Courthouse beginning at 1:30 p.m. Come learn about Brooks’ interesting life as traced by the Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society. There is no admission charge. The courthouse is located at 410 West 2nd Place, behind The Dalles Chamber of Commerce.
Music Matters Festival June 1
The organizers for Music Matters will hold a music festival on Saturday, June 1, from 3-8 p.m. at the City Park in The Dalles, benefiting music education for local schools. Performances include: The High School Band, Colonel Wright Marimba Band, Dry Hollow Singers, Cascade Singers, Barbershop Quartet, Soulwolf and The Wasco Brothers. Additional fundraising shows include: Brian Greeley (Americana), Thursday, May 30, 7-9 p.m., Freebridge Brewing; The Fugawes Band (Rock), Friday, May 31, 7 p.m. Liberty Tapworks; Tracy Klas (Acoustic rock), Saturday, June 1, 7 p.m., Clock Tower Ales; Sunday, June 2, String Music at Kainos Café, 9-11 a.m.
