‘Builders & Butchers’ at The Ruins
“Oregon 1859 Magazine” recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Tuesday, July 16: The Builders & The Butchers (indie rock) with Igor & The Red Elvises and Autopilot Is For Lovers, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 18: The Night Farmers (Americana) with The Accidental Saints, 6 p.m., free all-ages show.
Tuesday, July 23: Down North (Soul-Rock), 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 26: Garcia Birthday Band (Grateful Dead Tribute, ticketed show)
Tuesday, July 30: The Minus 5 (Experimental Rock) with Anita Lee & The Handsome 3, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Naughty Pine at Rivertap July 19
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, July 18: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (Brothers playing covers.)
Friday, July 19: Naughty Pine, 7-10 p.m. (Mix of lovers rock and high-energy reggae from Richland, Wash.)
Saturday, July 20: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen (Rock), 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, July 21: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Blunami at Zim’s July 20
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, July 19: Take Two Quartet with Ted Horwitz, Andree Yost, Kim Beyers and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 20: Blunami (heavy R&B), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Cyparski, Neilson, Bentz at White Buffalo
On Thursday, July 18, at 6 p.m., John Cyparski (guitar/flute), Bill Neilson (guitar) and George Bentz (bass) rock the White Buffalo with tight instrumentation and smooth vocal harmonies. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Gun Shy at The Eagles July 20
It’s pure country music with Gun Shy, Saturday, July 20, at The Dalles Eagles Lodge. Music starts at 7 p.m. The band features Mike Mutton, Kenny Olsen, Archie Olsen and Dan Boller. All are welcome. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
James Andrews, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesdays with Chic Preston and Friends, until Sept. 4.
Friday, July 19: James Andrews and friends, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 26: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Chic Preston and John Bunzow, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
‘Nappy Roots’ at River City Saloon
Live music coming up at River City Saloon. Contact the venue for showtimes and cover information:
Wednesday, July 17: Nappy Roots (Hip Hop).
Friday, July 19: Deal (Grateful Dead tribute).
Saturday, July 20: Far Out West (Rootsy Funk).
Sunday, July 21: Bob Log III (One-man-band).
Friday, July 26: Sista Otis (Singer-songwriter).
Sunday, July 28: Devin the Dude (Hip Hop).
River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave.; Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Henry Schifter at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. July 17: Henry Schifter; July 19: Jess Clemons; July 20: Kay Flora; July 21: Red Robe Revival; July 24: Pavement Ends; July 26: Center St.; July 27: Lesley Saunders; July 28: Chic Preston; July 31: Dave Henehan & friends. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Ted & Alonzo at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, July 17, from 7-9 p.m., Alonzo of Parkdale (guitar) and Ted Matzen of Rowena (lap steel) perform rocking dance music at the Gorge’s new roadhouse dancehall, The Blue Barn, Hwy 14 in Dallesport, Wash.
Maryhill Museum of Art hosts West Coast Woodcut exhibit
The exhibition “West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints by Regional Artists” is open at Maryhill Museum of Art and runs through Nov. 15. The exhibition explores the cityscapes, social worlds and natural beauty of the West Coast through 60 woodcut prints, linocuts and wood engravings by artists from Washington, Oregon and California. Among the featured artists: Berk Chappell, Dennis Cunningham, Erik Sandgren, Jonnel Covault, Manuel Izquierdo and Paul Gentry; Washington artist Yoshiko Yamamoto; and California artists Andrea Rich, Art Hazelwood, Daniel González, Gordon Mortenson, Leonardo Nuñez, Rik Olson and Tom Killion.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com
