Walt Keale at TD Masonic Lodge July 13
Slack-key guitarist Walt Keale returns to The Dalles on Saturday, July 13. Keale is from a large and famous Hawai’ian musical family. Don’t miss this evening of slack-key guitar, ukulele, Hawaiian music and cultural sharing. The concert will be held at The Dalles Masonic Lodge. It’s easy to find— the second story of Clock Tower Ales, at 311 Union Street. Tickets are $15 in advance (available at Gorge Community Music) and $20 at the door.
Kay Floria, more at Lyle Hotel
Coming up at the Lyle Hotel:
Local Wednesdays with Chic Preston and Friends (Until Sept. 4).
Friday, July 19: James Andrews and friends, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, July 26: Underwood Jazz Society, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Chic Preston and John Bunzow, 7-9 p.m.
The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash.; 509-365-5953.
Tezeta Band at The Ruins
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Tuesday, July 16: The Builders & The Butchers (indie rock) w/ Igor & The Red Elvises and Autopilot Is For Lovers, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Alonzo Garbanzo solo shows
Coming to a town near you, guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo brings his six- and 12-string guitars to the stage for an evening of originals and familiar covers.
Sunday, July 14: Mosier Farmers Market, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17: The Blue Barn, Dallesport (with Ted Matzen), 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, July 21: Solera Brewery, Parkdale, 6-9 p.m.
Baron, Cronin at Rivertap
Friday, July 12: Chris Baron and Megan Cronin, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, covers, local)
Saturday, July 13: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olson, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, rock ‘n roll covers)
Sunday, July 14: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Brad Creel at Everybody’s
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Monday, July 15: Brad Creel + The Reel Deel, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-637-2774.
Tuesday Taps & Tunes at Zim’s
Tuesday, July 16: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Grateful Growlers at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. July 13: Grateful Growlers; July 14: Olivia Newcomb; July 17: Henry Schifter; July 19: Jess Clemons; July 20: Kay Flora; July 21: Red Robe Revival; July 24: Pavement Ends; July 26: Center St.; July 27: Lesley Saunders; July 28: Chic Preston; July 31: Dave Henehan & friends. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Author reading, writing workshop
Former teacher Kendy Pearson will present a workshop about publication writing on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m. “Introduction to Publication Writing” is a workshop for both teens and adults in any stage of their writing journey. Attendees will learn about the publishing industry, the endless opportunities to write professionally, and the intricacies of the writing craft required for publication. With these tools, they can step out with success and get noticed by editors and agents. No pre-registration required for this program. Please bring a sack lunch.
HR Library July activities
Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m., Cascade Locks Library - Ribbon Wand Activity.
Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m. - Robot Coding: Learn to code using tiny robots.
Wednesday, July 17, 5:30 p.m. - Angel Ocasio, Bi-Lingual Comedy. Enjoy the antics and comedy of Angel Ocasio, King of Clowns. Funny in any language.
Saturday, July 20, 1 p.m. - For the Wind! Science Workshop. 90 mins. Registration required. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibrary.org to reserve space.
Wednesday, July 31 - Red Yarn Show: Red Yarn and his puppet pals perform their old-time music, folktales and sing-alongs. 12:30 p.m. at Cascade Locks Elementary Gym and 5:30 p.m. at the Hood River Library.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
