Brian Greeley to play at Rivertap
Thursday, June 27: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 7-10 p.m. (Brothers playing covers)
Friday, June 28: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29: Brian Greeley, 7-10 p.m. (Local teacher with upbeat Americana, originals and covers)
Sunday, June 30: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E. 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Ashleigh Flynn at The Ruins June 25
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music.
Tuesday, June 25: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Mama Sam & The Jam, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 27: Prollyotta with DJ Swoop, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2: Big Monti Trio with Dallas David Ochoa, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 4: Sundiver with Oakenfir, 6 p.m., all-ages show.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Howlin Woods performs at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, June 28: Al & Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbetts on the drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 29: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Pride Book Club meets July 11
On Thursday, July 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing one of this year’s Oregon Battle of the Books picks, “George” by Alex Gino: “When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl.” The group will be reading three articles about the controversy this choice engendered.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Tony Smiley at Everybody’s Brewing
Live music coming up at Everybody’s:
Friday, June 28: Tony Smiley (loop ninja), 9 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
Summer Open Mic at White Buffalo
It’s here once more; Summer Open Mic at the White Buffalo, Thursday, June 27, at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by the band Willie & Nelson. Bring an instrument, sign-up early, and bring your dancing shoes. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Center Street Band at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, June 26, from 7-9 p.m., treat yourself to danceable Blues, Latin and rock with stunning vocals and a lively percussion mix from the Center Street Band at the Blue Barn.
The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.
Negative Static at The Dalles Eagles
On Saturday, June 29, the band Negative Static brings danceable music with a nice variety of rock and roll, classic rock, country and blues to The Eagles Lodge, 7-11 p.m. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. 2006 W. 7th St., The Dalles.
Countryside Ride at Trout Lake
Classic country and honky-tonk band Countryside Ride make their annual appearance at the historic Trout Lake Country Inn on Saturday, July 6. Pedal steel guitar, stand-up bass, and twin telecaster guitars bring the twang of Bakersfield, as front man Bret Ervin digs deep into his soul and belts it out in a way you won’t soon forget.
Begins at 9 p.m., $5 cover. Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.
Henry Schifter at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in June, Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. June 26: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; June 28: Henry Schifter; June 29: Lesley Saunders; June 30: Chic Preston. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Forest stewardship lecture June 28
Join facilitator Mariah Acton for an Oregon Humanities Conversation on “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Forests” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Friday, June 28.
“We live in a state with abundant forests, but we don’t all see the same thing when we look into the woods. Oregon is known for both its timber industry and its deep environmental values. What do we believe about our forests and what will we, as a state, do to steward, manage, and protect this special resource?” Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $17. The 7 p.m. program only is free with a suggested $5 donation. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Benefit Gospel concert June 30
A gospel music concert featuring vocal groups Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor along with soloists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flutist Joni Drake, and surprise special instrumental and vocal artists, will be held at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles, Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. Admission is free, donations welcome. The donations will benefit the new SDA church building project located in Columbia View Heights just below the Veteran’s Home. A construction tour will be available following the concert. Refreshments will be provided. More information, contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
Alonzo Garbanzo solo shows
Coming to a town near you, guitarist Alonzo Garbanzo brings his six- and 12-string guitars to the stage for an evening of originals and familiar covers.
Sunday, June 30, 6-8 p.m., Clocktower Ales, The Dalles
Tuesday, July 2, 4:30-6 p.m., White Salmon Farmers’ Market, Rheingarten Park.
Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m., Solera Brewery, Parkdale.
Curtis Salgado at Mosier Fest June 29
Main Street Mosier presents a day of music and fun activities with Mosier Fest, Saturday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. at the Mosier School. Artist and vendor booths will give you the opportunity to peruse unique wares created by local makers until 6 p.m. Mosier Fest is family friendly, with kids’ activities throughout the day, with food on hand from Mosier Company, Nashi Ramen and Rooted in the Gorge. Beer garden available. Bring your dancing shoes for an incredible music line-up. Free admission. Music schedule: 11 a.m. Moon Cats; 1 p.m. The Mighty Sin Clines; 3 p.m. Tess Barr Band; 5 p.m. Norman Sylvester Band feat. Lenanne Mille; 7 p.m. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager.
Mt. Hood Meadows Summer Season Preview June 28 - 30
Mt. Hood Meadows will operate its scenic chair and hiking experience five days a week - Thursdays through Mondays starting July 5 through Labor Day. The resort is offering a special preview weekend June 28 - 30 to kick off the summer. The Stadium scenic chair will run from 10- 5 each day, and until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Scenic chair rides are just $15 or just $12 in advance when purchased online, and Meadows offers free guided hiking tours as part of the experience. Join SOLVE on Saturday, June 29 for Mountain Clean Up Day. Register online, reservations required.
Keepers of the Faith at Tucker Road Baptist
Southern Gospel Quartet Keepers of the Faith perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. “Comprised of five vocalist who love to serve God with their talents of singing, Keepers of the Faith is probably the most diverse Southern Gospel Quartet you’ll ever meet.” Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Rd, Hood River.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com
