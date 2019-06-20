‘Mutineers’ at Rivertap June 22
Friday, June 21: Mark Malefyt and Chris Baron, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, local artists, covers)
Saturday, June 22: The Mutineers, 7-10 p.m. (Husband and wife rock duo from Cathlamet, Wash.)
Sunday, June 23: Sunday Night Jam Featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
‘Fugawes’ play Ruins June 18
The “Oregon 1859” magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music. Tuesday, June 18: Jujuba with Megan Alder, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Fugawes (all-ages show), 6 p.m.
Friday, June 21: World’s Finest with Jenny JahLee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters with Mama Sam & The Jam, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 27: Prollyotta with DJ Swoop, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30: The Minus 5 featuring Peter Buck.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Forest stewardship lecture June 28
Join facilitator Mariah Acton for an Oregon Humanities Conversation on “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Forests,” at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum on Friday, June 28. “We live in a state with abundant forests, and yet we don’t all see the same thing when we look into the woods. Oregon is known for both its timber industry and its deep environmental values. What are the beliefs we have about our forests and what will we, as a state, do to steward, manage, and protect this special resource?” Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $17. The 7 p.m. program alone is free with a suggested $5 donation. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Benefit Gospel concert June 30
A gospel music concert featuring vocal groups Revive-Us and Unmerited Favor along with soloists June Clauson and Elsherie Long, flutist Joni Drake, and surprise special instrumental and vocal artists, will be held at St. Peter’s Landmark Church in The Dalles Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. Admission is free with donations welcome. Proceeds benefit the new Seventh Day Adventist church building project located in Columbia View Heights just below the Veteran’s Home. A construction tour will be available following the concert. Refreshments will be provided. For more information contact Patricia Wilde at 541-490-2483.
‘Incontinentals’ at Zim’s June 22
Friday, June 21: Blunami (Heavy rhythm and blues), 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 22: The Incontinentals, featuring Doc Doolittle (bass, vocals), Silky Mayer (guitar, vocals), Michael Bard (sax, vocals), and Larry Bard (drums), 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Small Footprints at White Buffalo
On Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m., Small Footprints, George (bass), Pat (sax), Bob (rhythms/harp) and Mark (guitar/vocals), perform an upbeat, fun mix of danceable, musical flavors. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Songwriter’s Circle planned June 23
Burnt Barn Recording Studio in Mosier presents a live recorded singer-songwriter show on Sunday, June 23, featuring Kit Gauroutte, John Bunzow, Chic Preston and Ron Rogers. Music from 3-5 p.m. For RSVP and directions contact Don Campbell at don@campbellcommunications.com.
Curtis Salgado at Mosier Fest June 29
Main Street Mosier presents a day of music and fun activities with Mosier Fest, Saturday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. at the Mosier School. Artist and vendor booths will give you the opportunity to peruse unique wares created by local makers until 6 p.m. Mosier Fest is family friendly, with kids’ activities throughout the day, and food on hand from Mosier Company, Nashi Ramen and Rooted in the Gorge. Beer garden available. Bring your dancing shoes for an incredible music line-up. Free admission. Music schedule: 11 a.m. Moon Cats; 1 p.m. The Mighty Sin Clines; 3 p.m. Tess Barr Band; 5 p.m. Norman Sylvester Band feat. Lenanne Mille; 7 p.m. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager.
Larry & Raven play at Sandbar Café
Coming to the Sandbar Café in June: Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m. June 19: Micah the Barstool Sailor; June 21: Larry & Raven; June 22: The Rezurectors; June 23: Olivia Newcomb; June 26: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; June 28: Henry Schifter; June 29: Lesley Saunders; June 30: Chic Preston. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Mt. Hood Meadows Summer Season Preview June 28 - 30
Mt. Hood Meadows will operate its scenic chair and hiking experience five days a week - Thursdays through Mondays starting July 5 through Labor Day. The resort is offering a special preview weekend June 28 - 30 to kick off the summer. The Stadium scenic chair will run from 10- 5 each day, and until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Scenic chair rides are just $15 or just $12 in advance when purchased online, and Meadows offers free guided hiking tours as part of the experience. Join SOLVE on Saturday, June 29 for Mountain Clean Up Day. Register online, reservations required.
Keepers of the Faith at Tucker Road Baptist
Southern Gospel Quartet Keepers of the Faith perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. “Comprised of five vocalist who love to serve God with their talents of singing, Keepers of the Faith is probably the most diverse Southern Gospel Quartet you’ll ever meet.” Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Rd, Hood River.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.