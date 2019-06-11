‘Reptile Man’ kicks off summer reading
Summer Reading for all ages kicks off with an interactive performance with Oregon’s own Reptile Man on Saturday, June 15, at 2 p.m. at the Hood River County Library. Visit any library branch to sign up to attend programs and earn prizes. Programs include workshops and performances by Didgeridoo Down Under, Ukalaliens, The Curt Show, Angel O’Casio, writing workshops, makerspace activities and much, much more! Visit hoodriverlibrary.org/events for full event listings. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Ragged Coyote at Rivertap June 15
Friday, June 14: Bri Cauz, 7-10 p.m. (Pop, folk, singer/song writer, alternative)
Saturday, June 15: Ragged Coyote, 7-10 p.m. (Psychedelic acoustic dream)
Sunday, June 16: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Pigs on the Wing play Ruins June 15
Oregon 1859 Magazine recently named The Ruins in Hood River one of the best places to see live music. Tuesday, June 11: Bart Budwig & His Amperband with MAITA, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 13: Locals Thursday with the Grateful Growlerz, 6 p.m. Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Party!
Saturday, June 15: Pigs On The Wing - A Pink Floyd Tribute, 7 p.m. (Ticketed show)
Tuesday, June 18: Jujuba with Megan, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Fugawes, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 21: World’s Finest with Jenny JahLee, 6 p.m.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Curtis Salgado at Mosier Fest June 29
Main Street Mosier presents a day of music and fun activities with Mosier Fest, Saturday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. at the Mosier School. Artist and vendor booths will give you the opportunity to peruse unique wares created by local makers until 6 p.m. Mosier Fest is family friendly, with kids’ activities throughout the day, with food on hand from Mosier Company, Nashi Ramen and Rooted in the Gorge. Beer garden available. Bring your dancing shoes for an incredible music line-up. Free admission. Music schedule: 11 a.m. Moon Cats; 1 p.m. The Mighty Sin Clines; 3 p.m. Tess Barr Band; 5 p.m. Norman Sylvester Band feat. Lenanne Mille; 7 p.m. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager.
Scot & Rebecca at White Buffalo
On Thursday, June 13, Scot Bergeron (guitar, vocals) and Rebecca Stonestreet (bass, percussion) perform classic folk-rock songs with a lively and energetic sound at The White Buffalo. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Eddie Corduroy with Hit and Run
On Wednesday, June 12, Eddie Corduroy (Guitar/Vocals), Mal Brown (Bass), Chris Mumford (Drums) perform original Americana in the style of The Paladins, Eric Clapton and Dick Dale. The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.
Howlin Woods at Zim’s June 14
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, June 14: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, June 15: no music.
Tuesday, June 18: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Mt. Hood Meadows Summer
Season Preview June 28 - 30
Mt. Hood Meadows will operate its scenic chair and hiking experience five days a week - Thursdays through Mondays starting July 5 through Labor Day. The resort is offering a special preview weekend June 28 - 30 to kick off the summer. The Stadium scenic chair will run from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. each day, and until 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Scenic chair rides are just $15 or just $12 in advance when purchased online, and Meadows offers free guided hiking tours as part of the experience. Join SOLVE on Saturday, June 29 for Mountain Clean Up Day. Register online; reservations required.
Eddie Corduroy at The Eagles June 15
Bring your dancing shoes for awesome blues rock and surf tunes from Eddie Corduroy on Saturday, June 15, 7-11 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles. Cover: $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Erick Haynie at Cebu/Riverside
On Thursday, June 13, local piano player Erick Haynie plays in the Riverside dining room (family friendly) and Cebu Lounge, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join Erick for an evening of barrelhouse piano bar, Boogie Woogie and classic covers. Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, 1108 E. Marina Way; 541-386-2200.
Keepers of the Faith at Tucker Road
Southern Gospel Quartet Keepers of the Faith perform at Tucker Road Baptist Church on Saturday, June 29, starting at 6 p.m. “Comprised of five vocalist who love to serve God with their talents of singing, Keepers of the Faith is probably the most diverse Southern Gospel Quartet you’ll ever meet.” Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1455 Tucker Rd, Hood River.
Kay Floria at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café all weekend – 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 4-7 p.m. on Sundays. June 14: Small Footprints; June 15: Kay Floria; June 16: Jess Clemons; June 19: Micah the Barstool Sailor; June 21: Larry & Raven; June 22: The Rezurectors; June 23: Olivia Newcomb; June 26: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; June 28: Henry Schifter; June 29: Lesley Saunders; June 30: Chic Preston. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.