The Ruins in Hood River gets busy this week with a grand opening ribbon cutting party on June 13 and a special show from Pink Floyd tribute band Pigs on the Wing on Saturday. The Portland band features Eric Welder (bass, vocals), Pete Galluzzo (sax), Bryan Fairfield (drums), Holly Brooks (vocals), David Lindenbaum (guitar, vocals), Matt Jones (keys, vocals) and Jason Baker (guitar, vocals.)