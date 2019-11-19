Kit Garoutte at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, Nov. 22: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olsen, 6-9 p.m. (covers, rock ‘n roll)
Saturday, Nov. 23: Kit Garoutte, 6-9 p.m. (covers, easy listening)
Sunday, Nov. 24: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6-9 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Stephanie Sweet, Amber Russell, more at White Buffalo
Local songwriter Stephanie Sweet, known for her captivating lyrics, smooth vocals and soulful instrumentation, teams-up with Amber Russell, an award-winning fingerstyle guitarist and composer, for a “rare and powerful performance” at the White Buffalo on Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-8 p.m. Don’t miss White Buffalo’s All Women’s Open Mic on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s Nov. 23
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Nov. 22: Al and Nolan Hare with Ben Tibbets on drums, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Kenny Olsen, Jeff Minnick and a special guest, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke at Everybody’s
The annual Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke returns Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8:30 p.m.—expect tasty tunes and “a night of belting out songs far beyond your vocal range.” Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
‘Texas Express’ at Double Mountain Nov. 23
Michael Shay’s Texas Express performs upbeat arrangements and originals that blend Texas country-folk and bluegrass. Featuring Michael Shay on guitar, Spud Siegel on mandolin and Chris Keys on bass, Texas Express brings years of NW musicianship to the stage. Double Mountain Brewery, Saturday, Nov. 23, 8:30-11 p.m. Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Marbach discusses new book Nov. 22
Local author and photographer Peter Marbach will be discussing his new book “Healing the Big River: Salmon Dreams and the Columbia River Treaty,” on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m., at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles. The book combines Marbach’s award-winning landscape photography with compelling essays from individuals concerned about the Columbia River and its future. $5 admission to The Dalles event.
‘Birch and The Gin Joints’ at Civic Nov. 19
Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association is pleased to welcome Birch and the Gin Joints at The Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. Born out of a love of the early years of swing, Americana, and old-school rock ‘n ‘roll revival, Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints offer a fresh angle on beloved American song traditions. Transport back to a time of honky-tonks and roadhouses with “a heady blend of early jazz, jump blues, vintage soul, and hillbilly boogie.” The band’s debut album “Dream Man” received the 2016 Earshot Jazz Golden Ear award. Tickets are $33; Season Passes available. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
Legends of Coyote Puppet Show Nov. 20
Two hilarious misadventures about Coyote, the infamous trickster, will be performed by Pegasus Puppet Theater on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Hood River County Library. Patrons can view and touch artifacts after the show. Refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public. Hood River County Library, 502 State St., Hood River; 541-386-2535.
Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Nov. 22
On Friday, Nov. 22, it’s the Mark Reynolds Band at Solera Brewery. Inspired by the deep folk-blues and gospel-infused country heard over the airwaves of rural Wasco County, Reynolds writes heartfelt and captivating songs that sound at home in any genre. With Jim Drake on mandolin and Steve Alford on drums, the band explores slide guitar homages and lost rock gems from the British Invasion era. Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.
Home at Last benefit Nov. 23
Monte Carlo Night, a benefit for Home at Last Humane Society, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at The Dalles Country Club. Come on out for an evening of casino gaming, dinner, raffles, and prizes. Tickets are $30 (include food and $10 casino scrip). Tickets available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Home at Last Animal Shelter, and online at homeatlasths.org. All proceeds benefit the animal shelter. For more information contact Home at Last at 541-296-5189.
Europatopia plays Nov. 23
It’s a night of live music - Klezmer and Beyond-Sound Track of Planet Earth - with world-folk band Europatopia, at the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. The seven-piece band led by guitarist/keyboardist Joel Kabakov mixes jazz, classical, Klezmer and more—exploring the roots of music with European flair. Suggested donation $15. Bingen Theater, 210 Oak Street, Bingen, Wash.
The Happiness Lab meets Nov. 27
The Happiness Lab is a project of Gorge Happiness Month—an invitation to all to join the conversation about what makes you happy. The Happiness Lab meets Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Hood River Library, at 6 p.m. Coming up in January - the group will be tackling a free online course on the science of happiness, offered through Yale University.
‘Holiday Sparkle’ show features Tammie Brown Dec. 6
RuPaul’s “Drag Race” star Tammie Brown is bringing her Holiday Sparkle Show to River City Saloon on Friday Dec. 6. A Drag Legend, Tammie has toured the world throughout her 20-plus year career. Along with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tammie has been featured on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag U, and America’s Got Talent. Doors open 9 p.m., 10 p.m. show. 21 and over only. Tickets at www.justinbucklesproductions.com.
Cascade Singers concert Dec. 7-8
“Cascade Singers Presents a Parker-Shaw Christmas” is the title for the Cascade Singers’ Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, holiday concert. Performances take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets, The Dalles. Saturday’s concert begins at 7 p.m., and the Sunday concert starts at 3 p.m. The Alice Parker-Robert Shaw collaboration produced a rich body of choral music, often based on folk tunes, hymns, and in the December event, Christmas carols. The concert will also include J.S. Bach chorales and a piece for organ and choir from the romantic era. Admission is by donation at the door.
Pride Book Club meets Dec. 12
The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., to discuss Judith Barrington’s memoir “Lifesaving.” The book is about the complexity of losing both parents and coming out and is told “skillfully and with gentle humor.” The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, (541) 296-2815.
United Way Benefit Holiday Concert Dec. 15
Join rock-concert violinist Aaron Meyer and his 12-piece band for the 10th annual United Way benefit holiday concert with guest gospel singers The Brown Sisters, Sunday, Dec. 15, in The Gorge Room at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission $25. Proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge. Tickets at Waucoma Bookstore or email unitedway@gorge.net or call 541-386-6100.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m. Friday, and run as space allows.
