Silverhill Band at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, Oct. 10: Thursday Night Jump with Al and Nolan, 6-9 p.m. (Brothers playing covers), Pfriem Tap Takeover, 5-7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11: The Silverhill Band, 6-9 p.m. (Rock Fusion, Original Music)
Saturday, Oct. 12: Kenny Olsen and Logan Kalsch, 6-9 p.m. (Duo, Covers, Rock)
Sunday, Oct. 13: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Country Dances return in November
The Mid-Columbia Folklore Society will resume the regular Second Saturday Country Dance at the Rockford Grange in Hood River in November. The first dance of the 2019-20 season will be November 9, with dance caller Marte Fallshore (Ellensberg, Wash.) and music from the Yard Art Ensemble featuring Genavie Thomas and friends.
‘Role of Public Art’ lecture Oct. 11
Celebrate art, culture and community at “Culture, Integration and Public Art: The Role of Public Art in Society,” with Hector Hernández, Friday, Oct. 11, at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center. Hernández teaches mural painting at Portland State University and Chemeketa Community College. His murals address cultural change, immigration and cultural dynamics. Hernández has been featured in galleries across Oregon, Japan and Mexico. An optional dinner ($18) starts at 6 p.m., lecture ($5) at 7 p.m. Please make reservations by Oct. 9. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
‘Got Your Six’ at Zim’s Oct. 11
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, Oct. 11: Got Your Six, a local veterans band playing classic rock, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Kit Garoutte at Tarwater
Guitarist Kit Garoutte and Friends return to Tarwater Tavern on Tuesday nights, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tarwater Tavern, 130 Jewett Blvd, White Salmon, Wash.; 509-281-3075.
‘Brian Ledbetter Show,’ more at Eagles Lodge
Sensational concert illusionist Brian Ledbetter is on stage at The Dalles Eagles Lodge on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. “Brian deeply engages his audiences with subtle comedy, audience participation, feats of extraordinary magic, and intriguing visuals.” Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Dinner 5 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 12, country influenced by Hank Williams Sr, George Jones and Willie Nelson inform the playing of Wes Youssi and The County Champs, playing a mixture of Honky Tonk, traditional Country and Americana. From 7-11 p.m. at the Dalles Eagles Lodge. $3 Members, $4 Guests – all welcome. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Scot & Rebecca at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m., the White Buffalo welcomes Scot Bergeron (guitar, vocals) and Rebecca Stonestreet (bass, percussion, vocals), a “folk-rock duo with a lively and energetic sound.” White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
NEA ‘Big Read Events’ throughout October
The Big Read features a wide variety of events throughout the month of October in Hood River and The Dalles: Book readings, discussion groups in English and Spanish, film screenings, workshops, and panel discussions on issues affecting the Latino community. With more than 40 separate events, “The Big Read” is a National Endowment for the Arts partnership to broaden understanding of the world and its diverse communities and peoples through the joy of shared reading. Free copies of Luis Urrea’s “Into the Beautiful North,” are available at county libraries. For a full calendar of events visit www.wascocountylibrary.com or www.hoodriverlibrary.org.
Phelps – d’Autremont Pipe Organ Concert Oct. 20
Zion Lutheran Church (101 West 10th Street, Corner of 10th and Union in The Dalles) is hosting a concert celebrating the restoration of the Phelps – d’Autremont pipe organ. Concert starts at 4 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 20. Performances from guest organist Heidi Kohne, as well as pianist Barbara Haren and organist Garry Estep, both of The Dalles, will be featured. Admission is free.
‘Aureum’ aerial, acrobatic show Oct. 18
“An adventure tale told through heart-stopping aerial routines and amazing acrobatics, “Aureum” is an unforgettable family experience. A time traveler meets the beautiful defender of nature’s power – only to find that power threatened by dark forces. Thrill to the original music, choreography, and some never-seen-before aerial performances.” This show will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, or online at www.mccca.info.
Sense of Place returns Oct. 16
The 10th anniversary season of the Sense of Place lectures continues Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River, with a lecture by Mary Lee Jones: “Traditional First Foods & The Creation Story.” Mary Lee Jones is a member of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. Her unique sense of place draws from a tribal Creation Story that lays out the collaborative relationship between people and land in order to co-exist. Mary Lee works with the Bureau of Indian Affairs doing outreach to people living and working along the Columbia River. For more information visit gorgeowned.org.
Secret Salsa meets Friday Oct. 11
Learn how to put a little Groove into your Cha-cha-cha with guest dance instructor Sarah Riddle. Secret Salsa meets at the Mt. View Grange on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:15 p.m. Expect to “explore the playful, spicy side of Cha-cha and the music that brings it all to life.” Beginners encouraged, no dance experience or partner is necessary, all ages are welcome. Admission: $10. Mt. View Grange Hall, 1085 Main St.,White Salmon, Wash.
Sinfonietta World Tour Oct. 18, 20
It’s the 40th anniversary of CGOA’s Sinfonietta World Tour on Friday, Oct. 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Concerts are held at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center. Celebrate music from around the world with the Sinfonietta, Voci Choir, and Columbia Gorge Youth Orchestra. Tickets: $20 adults ($15 members), $5 youth (10-17), and free for children under 10, availalble at gorgeorchestra.org or at the door. Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center, 3000 Wy’east Rd, Hood River; 541-354-1548.
‘Homegrown Orchestra’ open house Oct. 9
Celebrate the Columbia Gorge Sinfonietta’s “History of the Evolution of a Homegrown Orchestra” exhibit and open house on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the History Museum of Hood River County. Refreshments and music by the Hood River String Quartet and Low Brass Fusion. The open house is free and open to the public. Exhibit continues through December. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.
Pride Book Club meets Oct. 10
On Thursday, Oct. 10, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., The Pride Book Club will be discussing Andre Aciman’s “Call Me By Your Name.” The sudden and powerful attraction between a teenage boy and a summer guest at his parents’ house on the Italian Riviera has a profound and lasting influence that will mark them both for a lifetime. The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older interested in reading LGBTQA literature. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles; 541-296-2815.
Molly’s Revenge concert Oct. 13
Molly’s Revenge, an acoustic Celtic band known for its unique and infectious enthusiasm, is coming to the Trout Lake Grange on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a free community concert. The concert is from 5-7 p.m. Critics say “the band’s arrangements of traditional Celtic jigs and reels bring these dance tunes up to date with a driving, hard-edged accent that always leaves audiences shouting for more.” Additional guitar, bagpipe, pennywhistle and violin workshops are planned. For more information email Linda Robertson at dlrob@embarqmail.com. Trout Lake Grange 210, 2390 Highway 141, Trout Lake, Washington; (509) 395-2102.
‘Murder Ballad’ continues at River City
‘Murder Ballad: A New Rock Musical’ is an off-Broadway hit brought to you by CGOA Stages. Promising a hard-rocking score and cast, the show explores “stories of love, lust, betrayal and retribution.” Regular performances are Oct. 10, 11, 12, and 13, starting at 7 p.m. at the River City Saloon in Hood River. Tickets: $20 ($15 members), youth $5 (10-17 - minors must purchase food) or at gorgeorchestra.org. River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.
Entertainment listings should be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday and run as space allows. Listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
