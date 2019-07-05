Rezurectors at Sandbar Café
Local music comes to the Sandbar Café in July. Friday and Saturday 6-8 p.m.; Sundays 4-7 p.m.
July 4: Bart Popenoe; July 5: Amber & the Pale Ales; July 6: The Rezurectors; July 7: Small Footprints; July 10: Ryan Kolberg & Anderson Gould; July 12: Chic Preston; July 13: Grateful Growlers; July 14: Olivia Newcomb; July 17: Henry Schifter; July 19: Jess Clemons; July 20: Kay Flora; July 21: Red Robe Revival; July 24: Pavement Ends; July 26: Center St.; July 27: Lesley Saunders; July 28: Chic Preston; July 31: Dave Henehan & friends. Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.
West Coast Woodcut opens at Maryhill Museum of Art July 13
The exhibition “West Coast Woodcut: Contemporary Relief Prints by Regional Artists” opens at Maryhill Museum of Art on Saturday, July 13, and runs through Nov. 15. The exhibition explores the natural beauty, cityscapes and social worlds of the West Coast through 60 woodcut prints, linocuts and wood engravings by artists from Washington, Oregon and California. Among the featured artists: Berk Chappell, Dennis Cunningham, Erik Sandgren, Jonnel Covault, Manuel Izquierdo and Paul Gentry; Washington artist Yoshiko Yamamoto; and California artists Andrea Rich, Art Hazelwood, Daniel González, Gordon Mortenson, Leonardo Nuñez, Rik Olson and Tom Killion.
Tyson Huckins at Rivertap July 5
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, July 5: Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m. (Solo singer/songwriter)
Saturday, July 6: Alonso Garbanzo, 7-10 p.m. (Parkdale solo artist, covers)
Sunday, July 7: Sunday Night Jam featuring the Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Fugawes at Zim’s July 6
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, July 5: The Wasco Brothers with Larry Wyatt, Mark Womble, Jeff Minnick and Don Campbell, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, July 6: Fugawes, with Jeff Carrell, Victor Johnson, Steve May and Jeff Buehner, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
DJ Randy Haines at The Eagles
On Saturday, July 6, DJ Randy Haines spins your favorite music at The Eagles Lodge from 7-11 p.m. No cover charge. All welcome. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Kanopy streaming service in HR
The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free for cardholders of the Hood River County Library District. With more than 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema, with collections from Kino Lorber, Music Box Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers, films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform. Sign up by visiting hoodriverlibrary.kanopy.com.
Pride Book Club meets July 11
On Thursday, July 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., the Pride Book Club will be discussing one of this year’s Oregon Battle of the Books picks, “George” by Alex Gino: “When people look at George, they think they see a boy. But she knows she’s not a boy. She knows she’s a girl.” The group will be reading three articles about the controversy this choice engendered.
The Pride Book Club is open to all persons 18 years and older. The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court St, The Dalles, 541-296-2815.
Countryside Ride at the Trout Lake Country Inn
Classic country and honky-tonk band Countryside Ride makes an annual appearance at the historic Trout Lake Country Inn on Saturday, July 6. Pedal steel guitar, stand-up bass, and twin telecaster guitars bring the twang of Bakersfield, as front man Bret Ervin digs deep into his soul and belts it out in a way you won’t soon forget. 9 p.m., $5 cover. Trout Lake Country Inn, 15 Guler Road, Trout Lake, Wash.; 509-395-3667.
Entertainment listings should be sent in by 5 p.m., Friday, to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com. Listings run as space allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.