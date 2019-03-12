Kit Garoutte at Rivertap on March 15
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Friday, March 15: Dead Lee, 6–9 p.m. Portland folk duo embracing their mutual love of the darker folk and country traditions.
Saturday, March 16: Kit Garoutte, 6–9 p.m. One-man band, covers, easy listening.
Sunday, March 17: St. Patrick’s Day Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles; 541-296-7870.
Wasco Brothers play Mar. 16 at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, March 15: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen & Jeff Minnick, 7–10 p.m.
Saturday, March 16: Wasco Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 19: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare & Kenny Olsen, 7–9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.
Dinner fundraiser at Eagles Lodge
On Saturday, March 16, The Dalles Eagles Lodge will be hosting a Fundraiser Dinner, Silent Auction, Bake Sale and Dance to help pay funeral expenses for a local family who recently lost their son.
Bidding starts at 4 p.m. Dinner from 5–7 p.m., $10 each. Dancing and music with the Tibbets Family Band, The Browns Creek Playboys at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at the lodge or can be purchased at the door.
The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Hee Haw’s “Kornfield Friends” stops at the Granada Theatre, March 16
The hit television show “Hee Haw,” which continues to air on RFD-TV in reruns, “took viewers to their happy place in time with some rural culture, fun humor, and some great country music.” Original cast members Lulu Roman, Jana Jae, and Buck Trent have teamed up for a 50th anniversary touring production, set to appear at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles March 16. Visit granadatheatrethedalles.com for more information.
“Kids Quest” at Granada Theatre, TD
Local teens and young adults will team up to present a creative event for kids, the “Kids Quest,” at the Granada Theatre in The Dalles March 25, 26 and 27.
This event for kids ages 4–12 offers skits, illusions, games, live music and more. The Kids Quest team at Life in Christ has been doing variations of this event for several years in locations all across Oregon.
Free community event. Doors open 6 p.m. each night and the event lasts from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Barley Draught plays in The Dalles
Barley Draught is celebrating the indomitable people, culture, and music of Ireland with a St. Patrick’s celebration Saturday, March 15, 7 p.m., at Freebridge Brewing in The Dalles. Expect traditional tunes, songs and ballads, a few jokes and stories, and a grand time.
Live Sessions Jam Night March 15
Join local musicians for a free night of music at Live Sessions Jam Night Friday, March 15, 7 p.m., at The Riv in The Dalles. Individuals can bring an instrument or a plate of treats and join a jam (or just listen and enjoy tasty treats.)
Free and family friendly. Food and drink available for purchase.
The Riverenza Café, 401 E 10th St, The Dalles.
Grateful Growlers at The Ruins, HR
Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act, 6 p.m.
Monday Nights: Hootin’ in The Hood Open Mic, 6:30–9:30, hosted by Scot Bergeron.
March 12: The Grateful Growlerz with Ben & Bahr.
March 19: Jenny JahLee & The Menagerie with Henry Fields.
March 26: Never Come Down & Kory Quinn with Rachel Marie Drake.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.
Pavement Ends at the White Buffalo
On Thursday, March 14, 6 p.m., join the blues trio Pavement Ends, comprised of John Durkin (guitar and vocals), Dennis Harvey (bass and vocals), and Dave Wade (drums and harp), as they rock the Buffalo stage.
On Saturday, March 16, Kerry Williams and Barry Crannel get together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day music. 6–8 p.m.
White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.
Preston, Williams at The Pines
Coming up at The Pines:
Friday, March 15, 6-9 p.m.: Chic Preston and Kerry Williams playing classic rock tunes and mixing in a few of their own songs.
The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.
Mountain Film Fest returns
Skylight Theater presents the 25th annual Hood River Mountain Film Festival March 15, 16 and 17. Celebrating adventure in one of the best places on earth to visit and live, the Mountain Film Fest is three hours of award-winning films of adventure, high-adrenaline sports, and spectacular cinematography.
Skylight Theatre and Pub, 107 Oak St., Hood River, Movie Line 541-386-4888; www.skylighttheatre.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.