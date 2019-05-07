Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@thedalleschronicle.com.
Carrell, Olsen at Rivertap
Live music coming up at Rivertap:
Thursday, May 9: Thursday Night Jump with Al & Nolan, 7-10 p.m.
Friday, May 10: Jeff Carrell and Kenny Olson, 7-10 p.m. (Duo, rock n roll covers)
Saturday, May 11: Kit Garoutte, 7-10 p.m. (One man band, covers, easy listening)
Sunday, May 12: Sunday Night Jam featuring The Reddy Black Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Rivertap, 703 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 541-296-7870.
Author Kugler at Double Mountain
A book launch event for local author Rob Kugler will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at Double Mountain Brewery at 6:30 p.m. Rob will be discussing his new book “A Dog Named Beautiful,” which critics say is “an uplifting and unforgettable story of a US Marine, his extraordinary dog, and the road trip of a lifetime.” Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.
Music Matters Festival June 1
The organizers for Music Matters announce a music festival on Saturday, June 1, from 3-8 p.m. at the City Park in The Dalles, benefiting music education for local schools. Students and community musicians will be performing in the park and at additional local venues.Then, there are other performances at local venues Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and also Sunday morning, that are connected with the event.
Confluence video released
“Stories from the River – Lifeways” is a new documentary short video (vimeo.com/333426134) designed to support educators who want to bring indigenous perspectives into their classrooms. The Confluence Project, a years-long effort to bring Northwest communities together with public art installations, educational programs and community engagement, has worked with filmmaker Woodrow Hunt to create a series of 10 videos that will develop “a collective understanding of the Columbia River system.” For more information email: colin@confluenceproject.org.
Second Saturday Dance May 11
The Second Saturday Country Dance return May 11, 7-9 p.m. at Rockford Grange. The dance caller will be Caroline Oakley with the Old Time Highway band. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, no partner required. Enjoy an evening of Country Squares, Contras, Circle dances and a few Waltzes. $6 for members, $7 for non-members, $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snack treats for break time. Rockford Grange, 4250 Barrett Drive, Hood River.
AC/DC tribute at Zim’s
Live music coming up at Zim’s:
Friday, May 10: Huggy & The Bears, 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 11: School bOI, the Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band, 7-10 p.m.
Tuesday, May 14: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.
Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.
Festival of Jazz May 25
The Granada Theater presents a Festival of Jazz on Saturday, May 25 featuring the Tom Grant Band, Cherry Blossom Big Band (recreating Benny Goodman’s Carnegie Hall Concert), Gina Williams, Tamir Hendelman, and the Bobby Torres Jazz Ensemble. Doors open at noon. Tickets/all-day passes available at the venue’s website. Granada Theatre, 221 E 2nd St, The Dalles, 815-993-6585, tickets at www.granadatheatrethedalles.com.
Garoutte at White Buffalo
On Thursday, May 9, at 6 p.m., don’t miss professional singer, songwriter, master guitarist and endearing entertainer, Kit Garoutte. Bring your dancing shoes! White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5534.
Sinfonietta May 17, 19
The Sinfonietta ends its season with a performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto performed by Kathryn Apland, plus Beethoven’s most popular 5th Symphony. Rounding out the concert will be the premiere of “Becoming Mountains,” a newly commissioned work by Artistic Director Mark Steighner. Concerts Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 19 at 2 p.m. at Hood River Middle School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 adults ($15 for CGOA members), $5 Youth ages 10-17, and free for kids under 10.
Al & Nolan at the Blue Barn
On Wednesday, May 8, brothers Al and Nolan Hare “blend smoking hot licks with rock-rooted bass beats presenting a magical mix of rock, blues and country music.” The Blue Barn & RV Park, 2297 Dallesport Road/Hwy 14, Dallesport, Wash.
‘Pure Country’ at Eagles
On Saturday May 11, it’s live music from Pure Country and Gun Shy, from 7-11 p.m. at The Eagles Lodge. Band members include Mike Mutton, Kenny Olsen, Archie Olsen, and Dan Boller. Cover $3 members, $4 for guests. The Eagles Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh St., The Dalles.
Author Vlautin May 21
Oregon author Willy Vlautin will read from his most recent novel “Don’t Skip Out on Me” on Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m at the Hood River Library. This event is co-sponsored by Waucoma Bookstore. “Vlautin’s latest book is a story about a young man’s search for belonging, and a powerful exploration of identity and loneliness.” An instrumental soundtrack by Vlautin’s band, Richmond Fontaine, which evokes the spirit and setting of this new novel, is available for download.
Celebrate mom, dance
Explore museum treasures with mom – all mothers receive free admission to Maryhill Museum on Mother’s Day, May 12. This season’s special exhibitions include works on paper and still life paintings from the museum’s collection. On Saturday, May 25, Maryhill offers Tango dance lessons for beginners/intermediate. Email tangowithhannah@gmail.com for more information.
Van Rontens at The Ruins
Live music coming up at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.
May 7: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.
May 14: Lounge On Fire with Travis Hulett and Kerry Williams.
May 21: TK & The Holy Know-Nothings with Izaak Opatz.
Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.
‘Nunsense’ opens May 9
Plays for Non-Profits presents ‘Nunsense: The Mega-Musical,’ on May 9, 10 and 11, 7:30 p.m. at the Dalles Civic Auditorium and May 25, 7:30 p.m. and May 26, 1:30 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts in Hood River. Tickets $20, $15 seniors and students. Proceeds benefit The Next Door or Hood River and Wasco Counties.
Airmail Beacons May 10
History of the Airmail Beacons of the Columbia River Gorge featuring Susan Buce is coming to the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center on Friday, May 10. During the 1920s and 1930s, pilots came to rely on the “Highway of Light,” a series of over 1,500 beacons that crossed the country to guide airplanes safely to their destinations. Tickets for the 6 p.m. dinner and program are $15, 7 p.m. program only, is $5. The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-8600; www.gorgediscovery.org.
Mondays and more
Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:
Coming up Saturday, May 25, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.
Monday, June 3: Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, 6-8 p.m.
Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.
