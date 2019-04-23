Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
April 18, 12:33 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
April 19, 12:17 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
April 20, 10:00 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, River Trail Way. Motorcyclist lost control turning and crashed. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
April 18, 7:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6900 block of Mill Creek Road on a report of a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on April 18,
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Animal control responded to the 600 block of West 14th Street April 18 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter, a report was taken.
A theft report was taken April 18 from the 900 block of Floral Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his property.
Anthony Joshua John Marzillo, 26, The Dalles, was arrested April 18 in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of first-degree theft and nine counts of identity theft. Another subject was cited and released for third-degree theft.
Officer responded to the 3600 block of West 10th Street April 19 after staff reported a student was involved in a domestic dispute. An informational report was taken.
A theft report was taken April 19 from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported some personal documents were stolen from her.
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested April 19 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of parole violation.
Jon Delonne Strickland, 31, The Dalles, was arrested April 19 near West 6th and Webber streets and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.
Derek Scott Hilstad, 34, Hood River, was arrested April 19 in the 1000 block of West 6th Street and is accused of public indecency, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken April 19 from the 3100 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some medication was stolen from her mailbox.
Anthony Lee Hays, 27, The Dalles, was arrested April 19 in the 1500 block of East 14th Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
A theft report was taken April 19 from the 2100 block of West 6th Street after staff reported an employee had stolen money from the store prior to leaving for the day.
Police responded to the high school April 19 after staff reported a juvenile who had been previously trespassed from the school was back on the property. Subject was cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree trespass. He was released to his family and a report was taken.
A missing person report was taken April 19 from the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road.
A death report was taken April 20 from the 900 block of Pomona Street.
A stolen vehicle report was taken April 21 from the 700 block of East 2nd Street.
Jake Anthony Familian, 22, The Dalles, was arrested April 21 during a traffic stop near East 3rd and Madison streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, interference with a police officer, and failure to present and carry an operator’s license.
Chiquita Nitikita Wroten, 24, The Dalles, was arrested April 21 in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of harassment.
Wasco County
A theft report was taken April 18 from the 3100 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into and had some items stolen.
Jordan Gunter Stephens, 23, Portland, was arrested April 18 on Upper Mill Creek Road and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended. He was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken April 18 from the 4100 block of Chenowith Road after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
Daniel Luis Martinez, 38, The Dalles, was arrested April 19 in the 1800 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken April 20 from the 4500 block of Orchard Road after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken April 21 from the Cherry Heights viewpoint after a victim reported his wallet was taken.
Oregon State Police
Juan Miguel Angel Medina, 24, The Dalles, was arrested April 20 on Intestate 84 eastbound, milepost 78 and is accused of five counts of post-prison violations.
Angela Hurd, 39, Vancouver, was arrested April 21 near Biggs Junction and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Jessey Edward Garcia, 30, Beaverton, was also arrested and is accused of improper use of 911, initiating a false report, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Moses Valle, 30, Portland, was also arrested and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Sherman County
Tamera Lyn Caba, 56, Wasco, was arrested April 18 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving while suspended and fourth-degree assault.
Regional Jail
Kim Dianne Ellsworth, 60, The Dalles, was jailed April 20 on a court commitment for contempt of court.
Parole & Probation
Duane Edward Christianson, 58, The Dalles, was arrested April 20 in the 1000 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
