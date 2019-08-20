Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
August 15, 5:50 p.m. – Two vehicle crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted in the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
August 18, 7:27 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 107. Driver struck the center median, causing the vehicle to roll onto its top and slide for several hundred feet before coming to rest. Female driver admitted to answering her cell phone moments before the crash. Driver was taken to the local hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was cited for using a mobile device while driving. A report was taken.
August 19, 2:09 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Seven Mile Road. Driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to 20 calls for emergency medical services on August 15.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken August 15 from the 1300 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some batteries were stolen from his work vehicles.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 15 from the 600 block of West 11th Street.
Jordan Lyle Fus, 22, The Dalles, was arrested August 15 near West 9th and Cherry Heights streets and is accused of parole violation.
Police responded to the 3300 block of West 6th Street August 15 after state police dispatch reported a subject attempted to purchase a firearm and was denied. A report was taken.
A stolen vehicle report was taken August 15 from the 900 block of Pomona Street.
Police responded to the 1700 block of West 13th Street August 15 on a report of a domestic disturbance. Caller reported her husband shoved her during an altercation. A report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken August 16 from the 400 block of East 3rd Street after a business owner advised her building was tagged with graffiti.
A theft report was taken August 16 from the 900 block of Kingsley Street after a victim reported her vehicle had a battery stolen.
A theft report was taken August 17 from the 3400 block of West 8th Street. Victim called back later in the day to advise he found the vehicle in town.
Police responded to East 9th and Federal streets August 17 on a report of a vehicle fire.
Tony Joshua LeSollen, 20, The Dalles, was arrested August 17 at Thompson Park and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of identity theft.
Police responded to the 3500 block of West 6th Street August 17 after an employee reported a suspect attempted to steal an item from the store and was still on the premise. Subject was cited and released for second-degree theft. A report was taken.
Cathleen Marie Lara, 41, The Dalles, was arrested August 18 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree theft. Matthew James Zalkins, 35, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of second-degree theft.
A restraining order violation report was taken August 18 from the 400 block of Cherry Heights Road.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3600 block of West 13th Street August 15 after a caller reported she and her boyfriend were assaulted and both sustained injuries. The suspect was not known to them and fled prior to arrival of law enforcement. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken August 15 from the 2200 block of Steele Road after a stolen vehicle out of Sherman County was located.
A theft report was taken August 16 from Mosier after staff reported a parking fee box was broken into and money stolen.
A death report was taken August 16 from Maupin.
Austin Levi Harvey, 25, Wamic, was arrested August 16 in Tygh Valley during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An assault report was taken August 16 from Tygh Valley.
Ascencion Avalos Gonzalez, 27, Pasco, Wash., was arrested August 17 during a traffic stop near West 2nd and Lincoln streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A hit and run report was taken August 17 from Maupin.
A theft report was taken August 17 from Maupin after a victim reported her purse was stolen.
Deputy responded to the 3100 block of West 10th Street August 19 on a report of a domestic dispute. Male subject was having a mental breakdown and had locked himself in the bathroom. He was voluntarily taken to the hospital for an evaluation. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
A hazard tow report was taken August 16 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 68 after an abandoned vehicle was left parked on the shoulder partially sticking out of traffic without the flashers on. The vehicle was impounded.
Ashley Irene Lumbert, 29, The Dalles, was arrested August 16 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Randall Alan Grate, 53, no listed address, was arrested August 16 on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 123 during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.
Bryan Allen Noyee, 30, La Grande, was arrested August 17 near Riverfront Park and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Sherman County
Christopher Allen Hudson, 23, Moro, was arrested August 17 in Moro and is accused of second-degree theft and post-prison supervision sanction.
Gilliam County
Amanda Brooke Martin, 30, Condon, was arrested August 15 in Condon and is accused of first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree theft, and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18.
Regional Jail
Luciano Hernandez Cruz, 41, The Dalles, was booked and released August 16 on a court commitment for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Robert Joe Williams, 60, Maupin, was booked and released August 16 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Penny Kay Phillips, 49, Maupin, was booked and released August 16 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Jaimey Dee Ann Reid, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released August 16 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Michael Dean Lazz, 58, Wamic, was jailed August 16 on a court commitment for post-prison violations.
Tayler Marie Scarratt, 20, Mosier, was booked and released August 17 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Joshua David Tippel, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was jailed August 18 after turning himself in on a local warrant for two counts of second-degree failure to appear.
