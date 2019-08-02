Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
July 29, 10:00 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 12th and Quinton streets. Driver was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.
July 31, 6:48 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of East 2nd Street. A motorhome driver pulled into a parking lot and struck a parked vehicle. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended. A report was taken.
Wasco County
July 30, 3:25 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Antelope. A bus tipped over, injuring several passengers. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
July 30, 10:43 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 197 and Highway 30 intersection. Truck pulling a trailer was turning after coming to a stop and the trailer tipped over. The crash was logged.
July 30, 5:35 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 49. Semi driver was negotiating a turn when a passenger vehicle was negotiating the same curve but in the wrong lane of travel. The semi drove onto the shoulder to avoid a collision, causing the truck and trailer to roll on its side. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
July 30, 2:02 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a grass fire.
July 30, 5:25 p.m. – Crew responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a grass fire.
The agency also responded to ten calls for emergency medical services on July 29, seven on July 30, and 13 on July 31.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken July 29 from the 900 block of East 18th Street after a caller reported someone broke into her father’s vehicle and stole his wallet.
Animal control responded to the community corrections office July 29 after a subject was arrested and was in possession of their dog. The dog was taken to the local shelter for safekeeping. A report was taken.
A restraining order violation report was taken July 29 from the 800 block of Floral Court.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street July 29 after staff reported a customer attempted to use counterfeit currency. A report was taken.
A hazard tow report was taken July 29 near West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets after a vehicle was left abandoned partially blocking the roadway. The vehicle was impounded.
A runaway report was taken July 29 from the 1900 block of East 13th Street.
Ferman Brian Tufti, 60, The Dalles, was arrested July 29 in the 3900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Julie A. Collins, 53, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Alejandro Moreno, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 30 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and five counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Police responded to the 2200 block of West 7th Street July 30 after a caller reported observing a male subject looking inside a motorhome. The juvenile male was located and was under the influence of intoxicants. He was cited for curfew violation and minor in possession of alcohol. He was released to his mother and a report was taken.
John Vincent Nichols, 37, The Dalles, was arrested July 30 in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of third-degree theft.
Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street July 30 after staff reported finding a bag that possibly contained drugs. The item was picked up and a report was taken.
A burglary report was taken July 30 from the 3600 block of West 10th Street after staff reported an outbuilding on the property was broken into.
Leo John Harland, 51, The Dalles, was arrested July 30 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, first-degree child neglect, and two counts of probation violation.
An assault report was taken July 30 from the 400 block of Lincoln Street.
A hazard tow report was taken July 30 from West 6th and Webber streets.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested July 30 near West 8th and Pomona streets and is accused of parole violation and three counts of probation violation.
A runaway report was taken July 30 from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. The child returned home later in the evening and was removed from the system.
A trespass report was taken July 31 from the 3000 block of Old Dufur Road.
A stolen vehicle report was taken July 31 from the 500 block of East 2nd Street.
Animal control responded to East Scenic and Esther Way July 31 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken July 31 from the 500 block of Union Street after a caller reported his daughter’s cellphone was stolen.
A dog bite report was taken July 31 from the 1600 block of Thompson Street.
An assault report was taken July 31 from the 400 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported a male subject assaulted him during an altercation.
Kristopher Michael Davidson, 41, The Dalles, was arrested July 31 in the 1900 block of Quinton Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A hit and run report was taken August 1 from the 400 block of West 6th Street.
An informational report was taken August 1 in the 1000 block of Pomona Street after an officer drove the parole vehicle up over a curb damaging the tire.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken July 29 from the 6800 block of Highway 30.
A theft report was taken July 30 from the 3800 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported her bicycle was stolen.
An agency assist report was taken July 30 from Highway 197, milepost 29 after assisting state police with a crash investigation.
Deputy responded to Memaloose State Park July 31 to assist the park ranger with evicting a camper who has been causing issues.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to Arlington July 29 after it was reported a subject who was denied purchase of a weapon was again attempting to purchase a weapon. A report was taken.
Zachari Allen Parsons, 28, Lyle, Wash., was arrested August 1 during a traffic stop near East 12th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Regional Jail
Red Winds Runsabove, 23, Madras, was booked and released July 29 on a court commitment for no hunting or angling license.
Amanda Christine Leroux, 29, The Dalles, was jailed July 30 on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.
Parole & Probation
Ashlee Renae Oliva, 31, The Dalles, was arrested July 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
