Forum explores Japanese farms

Historic photos and family stories featuring a nearby Japanese farming settlement in the early 20th century will be featured Saturday, March 9. The rescheduled Regional History Forum program takes place at the Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. 2nd Place, The Dalles.
The presentation, “Japanese Families in the Mosier Area Prior to 1942,” begins at 1:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the 1859 building. There is a TV monitor in the downstairs sheriff’s office to accommodate those unable to climb the stairs.
The program was postponed due to weather and road conditions last month.
It will be presented by Dave Wilson, Mayerdale history researcher. Wilson prepared the program for the Mosier centennial and gave it at Wasco County Historical Society’s annual meeting in 2014.
Admission is free but donations are welcome. Coffee and cookies will be served after the program.
