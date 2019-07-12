The 20th Annual Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia State Bank and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, will be held at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River on Saturday, Aug. 3. The annual event promises a fun-filled day that brings together golf, friends, food, and raffle prizes.
This year, the tournament will benefit student scholarships.
Sponsorship opportunities and four-person team entries are available. To sponsor the tournament, or to register a team at either the gold ($600) or silver ($500) team level, contact Stephanie Hoppe, shoppe@cgcc.edu or call 541-506-6113.
Only 28 teams may enter the tournament so please contact the foundation to register a team at your earliest convenience.
For more information, visit cgccfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.