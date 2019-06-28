Fourth of July celebrations began Thursday with a Rainier Amusements Carnival downtown The Dalles on First Street, open noon to 10 p.m. through Saturday. The carnival is presented by Fort Dalles Fourth.
On July 4, Point Man Ministries, with support from Franz bread, United Grocers and H2O Oregon, will celebrate “Fourth of July in the Park” with free hot dogs and music by Outside the Wire from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the covered picnic shelter at Sorosis Park July 4.
All are welcome.
The Fort Dalles Fourth fireworks display will light up the The Dalles’ night sky at 10:10 p.m. in the evening, set off from a Barge on the Columbia River offshore from the Lewis and Clark Festival Park at First and Union streets.
The fireworks are funded by donations and the display of banners honoring local veterans displayed downtown throughout the summer.
For information, or to donate, contact Optimist Printers, 541-296-2954.
