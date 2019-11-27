The annual Holiday Open House and Community Appreciation Day at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Free admission is the museum’s way of thanking everyone for their support during the past year and celebrating the holidays, according to museum staff. They will be offering complimentary cookies, hot cider and cocoa. The café’s regular menu will be available, as well as specials, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Santa Claus will visit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live holiday music will be provided, featuring music from several area choirs, bands and ensembles. Share what you can to help those who are less fortunate during the holidays by bringing a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families in need.
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center is located off I-84 exit 82, at 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Take I-84, exit 82, one mile west on Hwy. 30. The museum is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
For more information, call 541-296-8600 ext. 20 or visit www.gorgediscovery.org.
Columbia River Trading Company, the museum store, is open 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and shoppers will receive 20 percent off all store merchandise and free gift wrapping during the Holiday Open House.
