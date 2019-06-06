Dr. Eric Gallagher, Orthopedic Surgeon at Cascade Orthopedics, is holding a free educational seminar 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, to discuss knee pain and review new treatment options. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the seminar.
Columbia Gorge Surgery Center is located at 1020 Webber St. in The Dalles. Appetizers and refreshments will be provided.
To register, call James Rottman, 763-245-8125.
