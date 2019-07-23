North Central Public Health District and Wasco County Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) are partnering with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue to offer free first-aid, CPR and AED training in August. Classes are funded through a state Homeland Security grant. The 6 p.m. class is offered Thursday, Aug. 1, at Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Station 1, 1400 West 8th St., The Dalles. Registration is required, and class size is limited. To register, call 541-296-9445 or email jwood@mcfr.org.
Through Wasco County MRC’s grant, students who complete the training will receive an American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid Student Workbook and a course completion card.
The MRC is a community-based volunteer program that helps build the public health capacity of communities nationwide. Medical and non-medical volunteers are needed. To join or to ask questions, email Tanya Wray at tanyaw@ncphd.org, or visit the MRC page at ncphd.org or the Wasco Co. MRC facebook page .
MCF&R is also seeking volunteer firefighter and EMS providers. Visit mcfr.org/volunteering to learn more or to complete a volunteer application.
