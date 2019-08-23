Walker’s Landscape Maintenance owners Wade and Vera Walker and landscape designer Frances Richmond worked this summer to brighten the overall appearance of the Oregon Veteran’s Home in The Dalles, giving a fresh look to the entry sign, nearby areas, and painting the rocks around the Blue Star sign. “They’ve done an amazing job,” said Jade Lange, activity director at the home.
